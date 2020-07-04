Salvation Army in Boise has plenty of food to go around: 'You don't have to wait in line'

"We're just looking for more people to serve," a Salvation Army spokesman said on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — While most Idaho nonprofits are seeing high demand for their services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army in Boise says you don't have to wait in line.

Last week we reported on the demand for food pantries as more and more people find themselves out of work and struggling to buy necessities. Video showing a long line of cars waiting for food boxes at St. Vincent de Paul, demonstrated that growing need.

And while the demand is still there, the Salvation Army in Boise says they are still serving - and they have lots of food to share.

Unlike other food pantries, the Salvation Army isn't necessarily seeing an uptick in numbers. They're still serving about 200 families each week.

"We've been able to continue to serve the community with food boxes these last few weeks and we've been able to get some extra food into the pantry," said Maj. Michael Halverson. "We're just looking for more people to serve.

"We've seen different articles stating that there are lines at other food pantries, but we do not have a line," Halverson added. "So we were just hoping to get the word out that you don't have to wait in line. You can come to the Salvation Army and we'll serve you."

The Salvation Army's drive-thru food pantry is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The pantry is located at 9492 West Emerald Street in Boise.

If you are homebound and cannot physically get to the pantry, you may qualify for a food box to be delivered to your home. Call The Salvation Army (208) 343-5429, extension 1 for more information.

