National Guard steps in to help relieve growing demand at Idaho Foodbank

Dozens of Idaho National Guard members are deployed across the state to help with the growing demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — As the number of people hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, so does the need for meals at the Idaho Foodbank.

Officials there are seeing more and more families who are struggling to get by.

"Families who are struggling, finding themselves out of a job, not prepared for a situation like this - they need some help," said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank.

To help, the Idaho National Guard has stepped in. About 20 guard members are working at the Foodbank's Boise warehouse, while another 20 are deployed at other Foodbank facilities throughout the state.

That help came as a big relief.

"First of all, it was instant relief," Vauk said. "Yes, we have that support, this is a resource we can count on. We know how capable they are and we know they'll be here to provide support. That gives me more peace of mind as we look at the challenges ahead."

Guard members say they're happy to help.

"It's a team effort, everybody's doing their part, everybody's pitching in, and everybody has a smile on their face," said SFC Ramiro Castro-Rodriguez.

