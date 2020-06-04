Golf guide: Hitting Idaho’s links during the pandemic

Some area golf courses are closed, but others are open to the public with limited services. We have a full list of what to expect.

BOISE, Idaho — As temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70 this week, many golfers are getting back on the links.

Most of the courses in the area we contacted said they prefer online or over the phone reservations.

Some of them are renting carts - with most restricting them to one golfer per cart.



Several valley courses we talked to said they were packed this past weekend - a sure sign that people are getting restless with the stay-at-home order.



As for the four private clubs in the valley, all of them have closed their clubhouses and pro shops but have not closed their courses. But they have made modifications.



For example, they have inserted foam water noodles cut to one inch below the surface of the cups so golfers never touch a flag stick and easily retrieve their ball.



The rakes have been removed around the bunkers and golfers are instructed to maintain the mandatory 6-feet separation throughout the round.

Here's what's happening at courses in southwest Idaho:

Banbury -- The golf course is open 7 days a week. The restaurant is closed. There is food and beverages available at the snack back. The driving range is open.

Centennial -- By order of Nampa's mayor the course is closed until further notice.



Crane Creek CC -- The course is open for walking only. No golf carts. The clubhouse and the restaurant are closed.

Eagle Hills -- The course is open. All tee times must be paid in advance. Clubhouse, driving range, restaurant and food service are closed. Beverage service is prepaid only. No power or push carts are available for rent. Pin sheets are available online and are holes changed weekly. No flag sticks.

Fairview -- Closed until further notice.

Hillcrest CC -- Clubhouse and pro shop are closed. The course remains open.

Indian Lakes -- Must pay with credit card in advance. Course is open, driving range, clubhouse and restaurant are closed.

Lakeview -- The course is open 7 days a week, the greens are being plugged so winter rates are in effect for the next two weeks. The bar and grill is open. Patrons must eat and drink on the patio.

Pierce Park Greens -- The course and driving range are open. Golfers are encouraged to practice social distancing and keep 6 feet away from each other.

Plantation CC -- The course is open. The clubhouse, pro shop and restaurant all closed. You can still get food and drinks. No bunker rakes and pool floaties in the all cups.

Purple Sage -- Closed until further notice.

Quail Hollow -- Temporarily closed.

Red Hawk -- The course is open to the public.

Ridgecrest -- By order of Nampa's mayor the course is closed until further notice.

River Birch -- The golf course in Star is open to the public. The clubhouse is closed. Credit card only. No cash. Carts are one person only. Food and beverages are still being sold through a window.

River Bend -- The course in Wilder is open. Only person per cart unless from the same household. No cash. Credit card payments only. No hot dog or sandwiches, but snacks and drinks are available. Tee times are filling up.

Scotch Pines -- The course in Payette is open. However, the clubhouse is closed to the public. There is a window open for golf payment and for people to get food and drinks via take-out. Carts are available for rental.

Spurwing CC -- Open 6 days a week. Not open Monday. The pro shop is closed. Play is being limited and only one golfer per cart, unless using a private cart. The restaurant is serving to-go orders only.

Terrace Lakes Resort -- The front nine is open. The greens are being plugged. The back nine is closed. The motel and pool are closed. The restaurant is open for take-out only.

Timberstone GC -- The course and driving range are open to the public. The clubhouse is closed. Golf carts and pull are available for rental.