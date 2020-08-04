What you need to know if you're ordering in

KTVB spoke with experts about how to stay safe while ordering takeout during the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — While many of us are having to stay at home right now because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has a lot of people turning to restaurants for delivery or takeout.

But is it safe?

“The first thing I want everybody to know is that our food supply is safe, the FDA has told us there is no evidence of the COVID-19 illness being transferred either by food consumption or food packaging,” said Food Safety Northwest owner and president, Jeff Kronenberg.

In addition to the FDA, the CDC along with public health districts are also not aware of any reports at this time that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.

“It's still safe to go to restaurants to pick up food, they just need to practice social distancing,” said environmental health specialist with Central District Health, Tyler Jordan. “Make sure that you know when you go in there and you're at the register that you're maintaining that distance for their safety as well as yours.”

Experts say it’s also important to note that the restaurant industry and its workers already follow strict FDA food codes and health guidelines and have had safety protocols in place for years to avoid spreading influenza, hepatitis A and other viruses.

However since the outbreak, many chefs and restaurant owners have doubled their efforts to ensure a healthy workplace and that involves things like frequently cleaning work surfaces and changing gloves repeatedly.

Experts told KTVB, there is no need to be concerned when ordering in, but here are some tips for you:

Wash your hands before you leave your house, when you return and before you eat.

Take your food out of the restaurant packaging

Disinfect your tables and counters before and after you eat.

As for restaurant workers wearing gloves and masks to give people their orders, Jordan says it is not required at this time, but it is an extra precaution that restaurants can take for their employees.

