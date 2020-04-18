Idaho coronavirus latest: 43 deaths, 1,566 confirmed cases; State now tracking number of 'presumed recovered'

See real-time COVID-19 news and updates as we work to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Demographic information from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows the age, sex and race of people infected with the coronavirus and those who have died from the virus in the state. It shows, the virus has hit people of all ages. Read more here.

6 p.m. -- The Village at Meridian offers to host prom night

Students in the West Ada School District are a step closer to having a prom thanks to a generous offer from The Village at Meridian.

The school district says the outdoor shopping mall has offered to host senior proms for all 11 West Ada high schools this summer.

When conditions allow, The Village will close off its streets for five nights so the kids can enjoy a special night.

Idaho Representative Heather Scott lashed out against Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order during an interview with a Texas podcaster on Thursday. See more here.

5:10 p.m. -- City of Hailey isolation order expiring

The Hailey City Council voted to allow Hailey's Isolation Order to sunset at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. That action will allow local businesses to operate under the rules of the State Isolation Order beginning Monday, April 20.

The State Isolation Order clearly defines essential businesses, including construction and landscaping.

As these business activities resume locally, they will be given guidelines adopted by resolution of the City of Hailey.

5:00 p.m. -- State of Idaho reports 46 new confirmed or probable cases Friday; death toll climbs to 43; total of 453 recoveries.

2:50 p.m. -- St. Luke's announces new COVID-19 testing and screening times

Beginning Monday, April 20, the drive-up tent screening and specimen collecting for testing at St. Luke's in Boise, Meridian and Twin Falls will adjust its operating hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. The tent in Wood River is already operating with these adjusted hours and will continue to do so. See the full list of testing sites.

