Hundreds defy Idaho's stay-at-home order at Capitol protest

BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,000 protesters gathered at the Idaho Statehouse Friday afternoon in defiance of Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order.
Little announced Wednesday that the order would extend to the end of April in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
In response, members of libertarian, gun-rights and anti-vaccine groups gathered at Capitol waving flags and holding signs in an effort to push back against the order.
Many were standing shoulder-to-shoulder and few were wearing masks.
Similar protests have been held across the country, in states like Virginia, Texas and Oregon.
