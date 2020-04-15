Class of 2020 high school seniors reflect on COVID-19 and missed milestones

Unlike most high school seniors, the class of 2020 likely won't get to go to prom, have a senior skip day or perhaps even a graduation ceremony.

BOISE, Idaho — For members of the class of 2020, senior year of high school is very different than most classes before them have experienced.

“A lot of my friends and I were very upset about it because we were expecting to have all of these things that we don’t,” said Shelise Washington, Nampa High School senior.

Instead of going to prom or planning a senior class prank, students are at home because of COVID-19.

Instead of getting ready to don a cap and gown and graduate, they're left wondering if that graduation ceremony is even going to happen.

“Obviously the fact that we've had to close schools through the end of the academic year, we will be having virtual, video celebrations and our high schools are working on those plans as we speak,” said Dan Hollar, public affairs administrator for the Boise School District.

In the West Ada School District, Mountain View High School senior Kunani Daffer is still reeling from what’s happening.

“It was like something I had looked forward to for so long was just stripped away and I couldn’t do anything whatsoever to, like, fix it,” Daffer said.

“I definitely pictured prom and just hanging out with my friends and maybe skipping class and things like that, but now we don’t get prom or graduation so it's definitely unexpected,” Washington said.

The high school senior had her prom dress ready to go, but since prom has been canceled, she now hopes there will be another time in the future when she'll be able to wear it.

“It's unfortunate, but I think the only thing we can do is move on for it and I feel like there are bigger things in life to experience, but it definitely does suck not to be able to have that experience,” Washington said.

Even yearbooks for some schools will likely be delayed because the companies that print them are shut down.

“We understand the feeling of loss some students have,” Hollar said. “We want our seniors and class of 2020 to know that we are absolutely committed to recognizing their efforts.”

Despite current events, both Washington and Daffer are choosing to be positive and encouraging their fellow seniors to be positive as well.

Hollar said the Boise School District hopes the restrictions on gatherings will be lifted by the week of July 20. If that's the case, he said, they will move forward with having in-person graduation ceremonies.

