Boise senior's prom was canceled so her family held a MASKarade prom in their living room

After Capital High School's prom was canceled, one older sister found a way to make sure her little sister still had an amazing prom night.

BOISE, Idaho — After Idaho schools were shut down last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the cancelation of extracurricular activities like spring sports, plays and proms quickly followed.

For some students, it means missing out on a rite of passage.

On Saturday, April 4, juniors and seniors at Capital High School in Boise were supposed to dress up, take pictures and have a fancy dinner before heading to Barber Park to dance the night away at their prom.

But that was all taken away. Though one senior wasn't about to let a pandemic plunder her prom night.

Brandon Woolfe says his daughter Bailey had been looking forward to her senior prom since she was a little girl.

So when Capital's prom was canceled, Bailey's older sister decided to throw her a MASKarade prom in their living room, complete with decorations, playlists, and masks for everyone to wear.

It may not have been what Bailey had in mind for her senior prom, but her dad says it was a memorable night, made even more memorable by making the best of this unfortunate situation.