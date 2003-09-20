Game Day Guide: Boise State visits Oregon State for 2022 season opener

Everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Oregon State and Boise State's season opener Sept. 3 in Corvallis.

As construction continues on the 'Completing Reser Stadium' project, Oregon State's venue is without roughly 13,000 seats on the stadium's west side for the entire 2022 season. The remodeling project will be finished next summer.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, marking the second-straight season with Boise State's opener on the network.

"There's been a standard instilled here from way before I was here. That standard that you see - we watch videos on them all the time, about the very dominant Boise State teams - and that really is the standard here," senior safety JL Skinner said during fall camp.

For second-year head coach Andy Avalos, Saturday's season opener in Corvallis presents another opportunity for the blue and orange to reestablish its brand. The matchup with Oregon State is similar to storylines entering last year's kickoff at UCF -- the Broncos need momentum with a weaker nonconference schedule -- and a Pac-12 matchup on ESPN could start the engine.

During the 2022 offseason, players and coaches alike have discussed the Boise State 'standard,' motivated by the thought of returning to the national spotlight as the Broncos have time and time again.

Almost 12 years ago, the world of college football was reintroduced to Boise State's legitimate, blue collar 'standard.' With ESPN's College Gameday in town, the No. 3 Broncos defended The Blue in a 37-24 win over No. 24 Oregon State.

Both programs finished 2021 with 7 wins last year, but their relative performances felt opposite. Last fall was Boise State's worst finish since 1998 -- when the Broncos went 6-5 in the Big West -- while Oregon State celebrated its first winning season since 2013.

College Football News (CFN) invited 19 sports analysts from around the country to give their picks on the Broncos-Beavers matchup, with 14 reporters picking Boise State to cover as 3.5-point underdogs.

Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings agree with ESPN's line, both giving Oregon State the 3-point advantage in Corvallis.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index , Boise State has a 50.2% chance to win Sept. 3. The ESPN Pick Center odds list the Broncos as a 3-point underdog, nearly split 50/50 considering home-field advantage for the Beavers.

The Sept. 3 nonconference tilt stream live on the WatchESPN app , available in the Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV).

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

Boise State's season opener will be broadcast on ESPN, available on the following channels:

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Corvallis.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews and updates live from Corvallis, getting Bronco Nation prepared for the 2022 season opener.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM , KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and on the KTVB mobile app on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MT. Join Jay Tust, Justin Corr, Tom Scott and Brady Frederick for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Beavers matchup.

The matchup : Starting consistent

The Broncos are coming off one of the most-unique seasons in recent memory, winning every-other game in their first eight contests, before finding their footing with a three-game win streak late in 2021.

Boise State's streaky outing likely came from a bevy of reasons; a new coaching staff at the helm, bouncing back from the COVID-riddled 2020 campaign and testing its depth chart in unimaginable ways.

The Broncos started three different running backs, five different cornerbacks, six different starting combinations on the offensive line, and ran out eight unique starting-11 lineups on defense last year.

In 2022 fall camp, the Boise State coaching staff created the mentality of 'every job is up for grabs.' While it may sound cliché, the message paid dividends and Avalos said it provided a "tremendous improvement with the overall consistency with how they work."

Much like the Broncos 7-5 finish, Oregon State experienced plenty of highs and lows last fall. After a season-opening loss at Purdue, the Beavers rallied off four-straight wins, including upset victories over USC and Washington.

Oregon State battled inconsistency the rest of the regular season, going 3-4. In their first postseason appearance since 2013, the Beavers fell to Utah State 24-13 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.