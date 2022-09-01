Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 7 p.m. MT

Join Jay Tust, Justin Corr, Tom Scott and Brady Frederick for interviews, updates and a look at the Reser Stadium scene ahead of Boise State's season opener.

BOISE, Idaho — The wait is nearly over for Bronco Nation as Boise State prepares to kickoff its 2022 campaign Saturday night against Pac-12 foe Oregon State.

Before the action gets underway in Corvallis, be sure to tune into KTVB's live Bronco Roundup Game Day Show from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MT on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app.

Jay Tust, Justin Corr, Tom Scott and Brady Frederick will have the inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Beavers matchup. The exclusive pre-game show features interviews, updates and scenes from inside Reser Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Boise State's showdown with Oregon State will be nationally televised on ESPN, marking the Broncos' second-straight season opener on the network.

Head coach Andy Avalos understands the "huge challenge" his group faces this weekend as they travel to face an improved Oregon State program that flirted with a Pac-12 North title in 2021. Last year's loss to UCF was Boise State's first opening loss in the last seven seasons.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 50.2% chance to defeat the Beavers. The ESPN Pick Center odds list the Broncos as a 2.5-point underdog, nearly a 50/50 split considering home-field advantage for Oregon State.

Both programs finished 2021 with 7 wins, but their relative performances felt opposite. Last fall was Boise State's worst finish since 1998 -- when the Broncos went 6-5 in the Big West -- while Oregon State celebrated its first winning season since 2013.

Once the game kicks off, make sure to follow the action with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog. Jay Tust, Justin Corr will live-tweet the game and the post-game press conference, keeping Bronco Nation up to date with everything happening in Reser Stadium.

After the game, KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel will live-stream the Broncos' post-game press conference, which will feature comments and reaction from Avalos and several Boise State players.