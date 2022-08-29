Game week at last: Boise State football coaches give news conference Monday at 1 p.m.

The Broncos open the 2022 season this weekend at Oregon State.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University Broncos football team is in full game-week mode ahead of the Saturday, September 3, season opener at Oregon State.

Head Coach Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator Spencer Danielson and Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough are scheduled to speak in a news conference set for 1 p.m. Monday. KTVB will livestream it on KTVB.COM, the KTVB mobile app and the KTVB YouTube channel.

The Broncos wrapped up fall camp August 22 as the new semester began and are now five days away from the opening game of the 2022 season. They're looking to improve on a 2021 season in which Boise State finished with a 7-5 regular-season record and a bid to the Arizona Bowl, a game that was canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the program.

Saturday's game at Oregon State is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MT. It will be televised on ESPN. It's expected to be a close game; the ESPN Pick Center last week listed the Broncos as a 3-point underdog -- nearly even considering the Beavers have the home-field advantage.

Like Boise State, Oregon State finished with the 2021 season with seven wins; it was the first winning season for the Beavers since 2013.

The game against the Beavers of the PAC-12 will be Boise State's only regular-season contest against a Power-5 foe this year. BYU (at Boise State on November 5) is set to join the Big 12 in 2023, but remains independent for the 2022 season.

The Broncos' first two games are on the road. After Oregon State, they'll head to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a Friday-night game against a Mountain West foe, the New Mexico Lobos, on September 9. Boise State's first home game is set for 2 p.m. September 17 against Tennessee-Martin.

This story will be updated following Monday afternoon's Boise State coaches news conference.