'Best of the best': Six Broncos named to Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

Boise State's six candidates for the 2023 all-star game is the most among all Mountain West programs. The Senior Bowl is the first step in the NFL Draft process.

BOISE, Idaho — As the 2022 college football season ticks closer, the nation's top players are receiving preseason recognition from various media outlets and organizations. On Wednesday, the 10th annual Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List was revealed, with six Broncos selected.

Boise State's six candidates for the 2023 all-star game is the most among all Mountain West programs, with Fresno State's four selections ranking second.

The Reese's Senior Bowl provides the first exposure for NFL Draft prospects each winter. The all-star game's staff features nine scouts with more than 150 years of combined NFL experience.

On offense, Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier and left tackle John Ojukwu earned spots on Wednesday's list.

Defensively, four Broncos were selected to the Senior Bowl Watch List, including cornerbacks Caleb Biggers and Markel Reed, defensive lineman Divine Obichere and safety JL Skinner.

In 2021, Bachmeier completed 63% of his passes and threw for 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Murrieta, Calif., native became the 13th Bronco quarterback to surpass 4,000 career passing yards last fall.

Ojukwu - a 2017 graduate of Boise High School - started all 12 games last season at left tackle for the Broncos and has started 29-straight games in the blue and orange.

The Treasure Valley standout earned All-Mountain West First Team honors in 2021 and All-Mountain West Second Team honors in 2020.

Last season, Boise State was introduced to the brilliance of Bowling Green transfer Caleb Biggers. When the Baltimore native started at cornerback in 2021, the Broncos were 6-2. In games Biggers didn't appear in the starting lineup, Boise State was just 1-3.

Although Biggers did not start in each game of Boise State's 2021 campaign, he still compiled 34 tackles and 5 pass breakups.

Reed got off to a great start last season, racking up 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the first four games. He was limited to just one appearance the rest of the fall following an injury.

After a knee injury and a shoulder surgery this offseason, the Temple, Texas, native took the time to rebuild his body and now Reed is ready for his return to The Blue.

Obichere recorded 16 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 pass breakup in nine games last fall. In his 2020 junior campaign, Obichere made two starts and appeared in all seven games, tallying 18 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

The Los Angeles product transferred to Boise State after registering 46 total tackles in back-to-back seasons at Long Beach City College (2018 and 2019).

Skinner led the Broncos with 92 total tackles last fall, to go along with his 7 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles in 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound safety is not stranger to preseason watch lists. The San Diego native is a candidate for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. Skinner is also one of four Boise State players on the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team.

