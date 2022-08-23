Bronco vets named top 100 college football players for 2022

Boise State is one of 23 programs to have multiple players selected to Pro Football Network's top-100 list, with JL Skinner at No. 87 and Hank Bachmeier at No. 97.

BOISE, Idaho — Pro Football Network (PFN) released its list of Top 100 College Football Players for the 2022 season Monday, with two Broncos included in the preseason rankings.

Boise State is one of 23 programs to have multiple players selected to PFN's list, which includes athletes from 57 universities at the Power Five and Group of Five levels.

Unsurprisingly for Bronco Nation, JL Skinner ranked 87th on the 2022 list. The physical, 6-foot-4, 218-pound safety may be Boise State's most pro-ready player on its current roster.

Skinner led the Broncos with 92 total tackles last fall, to go along with his 7 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles in 2021.

The San Diego native brought the wood last fall and now, his name is appearing on nearly every major hype list for 2022:

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List - nation's top returning defensive player

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List - nation's best defensive back

Preseason All-Mountain West First Team

Athlon Sports Preseason All-Mountain West First Team

Phil Steele Preseason All-Mountain West First Team

Last month, Pro Football Focus College ranked Skinner as the 7th-best draft-eligible safety in the NCAA.

PFN's Cam Mellor on Skinner: "His tenacious effort is only overshadowed by his technical skill at the catch point and his fundamental tackling ability. He’s every bit of a top safety across the country."

The second Bronco to appear on PFN's top-100 list was senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier, coming in at No. 97.

Bachmeier has not seen the offseason recognition from national college football outlets like Skinner has, but the Boise State signal caller is "excited to challenge" the doubters and judgement of playing quarterback on The Blue.

Despite 25 career starts and 3,079 passing yards in 2021, Bachmeier did not appear on the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team or the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List for the nation's top passer.

On Aug. 20, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos praised the "urgency and preparation" he's seen from the three-year starter ahead of his senior campaign.

"Hank's a leader and he's not just a leader of the offense. When you're the quarterback, you're a leader of the team," Avalos said.

In 2021, Bachmeier completed 63% of his passes and threw for 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Murrieta, Calif., native had 8 interceptions, but became the 13th Bronco quarterback to surpass 4,000 career passing yards.

PFN's Cam Mellor on Skinner: "One of the toughest quarterbacks around, Hank Bachmeier stands tall in the pocket and delivers accurate passes to every level of the field … He is athletic but maintains vision downfield as he’s at his best when slinging accurate passes from the pocket."

Fresno State was the lone Mountain West program to have two players on PFN's list, with quarterback Jake Haener at No. 47 and wide receiver Jalen Cropper at No. 92. Nevada defensive tackle Dom Peterson ranked 98th, one spot behind Bachmeier.

Pro Football Network's entire Top 100 College Football Players of 2022 list is available here.