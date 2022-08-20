Former Boise State standouts thrive in NFL preseason contest

In a matchup between former Broncos, Brett Rypien completed 22 of 26 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown, while Khalil Shakir led Buffalo with 59 yards on 3 grabs.

BOISE, Idaho — A pair of former Boise State football standouts had big-time performances Saturday in a week two NFL preseason contest between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

In front of 70,000 fans at Highmark Stadium, quarterback Brett Rypien led the Denver offense on their lone touchdown drive of the day, connecting with Eric Saubert for a 4th quarter score.

Rypien completed 22 of 26 passes for 191 yards Saturday, finishing with a 110.1 passer rating. The 2018 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year played the entire second half in the 42-15 loss as he continues to fight for a roster spot with the Broncos.

On the home team, rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir stood out for the Bills once again, hauling in 3 receptions for 59 yards (19.7 yards per catch).

Shakir's longest grab of the game came on a 3rd and 15 with time winding down in the 2nd quarter. The Boise State standout beat his defender along the right sideline and came down with a 25-yard catch, setting Buffalo up with a 1st and goal at Denver's 7.

As he did time and time again on The Blue, Shakir displayed his quick footwork and precise route running on his first reception of the afternoon on the prior drive:

The 25-yard hookup with Buffalo quarterback Case Keenum moved the Bills from midfield, down to the 23-yard line.

In two preseason games, Khalil has caught all 8 targets thrown his way for 151 yards, and he's led Buffalo in receiving in both contests.