Senior center's return tying Boise State's improved offensive line together

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State offensive line will have plenty of attention when they hit the field for the Broncos' season opener at Oregon State Sept. 3.

Last fall, quarterback Hank Bachmeier was sacked 24 times. The Boise State front five also ranked 60th in the nation with a 6.2% sack rate, according to Football Outsiders.

However, the Broncos' offensive line enters 2022 with plenty of talent and experience to help quell whatever doubt resides of the group.

Senior left tackle John Ojukwu and Washington State transfer Cade Beresford will give the Broncos two high-caliber bookends.

Ojukwu was named to the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team last month and is one of the nation's most-complete tackles. Beresford, a native of Woodinville, Wash, is listed on the Broncos' roster at 6-7 and 305 pounds. He started in eight games for the Cougars in 2021.

One offensive lineman that brings extra excitement in 2022 is the man in the middle -- senior center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez.

The Mater Dei High School alum missed all of last season with an injury. Now, Holomalia-Gonzalez is back in the lineup and the Broncos' front five is better for it.

"He has so much presence, because it's not just when we're on the field. As soon as he walks in the building, he has a certain presence about him that demands respect," Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane said. "He doesn't need to talk, he doesn't need to do anything, it's just the way he carries himself -- his confidence, his mental toughness -- he just demands a lot of respect and it makes those guys around him better."