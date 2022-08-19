Friday Night Football: Idaho prep season kicks off with intriguing 'Week 0' matchups

During the News at 10, KTVB sports director Jay Tust and Brady Frederick will have highlights and scores from games from around the Treasure Valley Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football season has finally arrived, with teams throughout the Gem State stepping under the Friday night lights for an early 2022 'Week 0' slate.

15 matchups are scheduled for this weekend across the state, including 11 games with a southern Idaho squad on the field.

In the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC), an extra week of games helps the difficulty of scheduling matchups for a massive, 13-team league. 11 5A SIC teams kick off the regular season this weekend.

At Meridian, the Warriors host the Eagle Mustangs Friday in a battle of 2021 state semifinalists. In its first 5A SIC contest, Middleton faces off with Rocky Mountain at home Friday.

This week's other marque games include Owyhee hosting Madison, and a pair of cross-town matchups between Borah and Capital, and Timberline vs. Boise Saturday morning at Dona Larsen Park.

Week 0's schedule also features an interstate battle, with Skyview traveling to Elko (NV) Friday. Other local 4A teams beginning their regular season Friday includes Caldwell (at Payette) and Minico (vs. Thunder Ridge).

At the 3A level, Homedale will debut its new artificial turf Friday in an intriguing bout with Laguna Beach High School out of California.

To get caught up on teams from the 5A SIC, check out KTVB's previews of individual schools here.

During the News at 10 on Friday, KTVB sports director Jay Tust and Brady Frederick will have highlights and scores from games from around the Treasure Valley during the show.

5A:

Meridian Warriors vs. Eagle Mustangs

7 p.m. Friday - Meridian High School

Centennial Patriots vs. Kuna Kavemen

7 p.m. Friday - Centennial High School

Middleton Vikings vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

7 p.m. Friday - Middleton High School

Owyhee Storm vs. Madison Bobcats

7 p.m. Friday - Owyhee High School

Borah Lions vs. Capital Eagles

7 p.m. Friday - Dona Larsen Park

Timberline Wolves vs. Boise Brave

11 a.m. Saturday - Dona Larsen Park

4A:

Payette Pirates (3A) vs. Caldwell

7 p.m. Friday - Payette High School

Elko Indians (NV) vs. Skyview Hawks

6 p.m. Friday - Elko High School

Minico Spartans vs. Thunder Ridge Titans

7 p.m. Friday - Minico High School

3A:

Homedale Trojans vs. Laguna Beach Breakers (Calif.)

7 p.m. Friday - Homedale High School

2A:

Wendell Trojans vs. Cole Valley Christian Chargers

7 p.m. Friday - Wendell High School

