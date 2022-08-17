Boise State football jersey shirts on sale, proceeds go to players

Bronco Nation can now purchase player jersey shirts and don their favorite athlete's name and number this fall, while supporting student-athletes through NIL.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time in NCAA history, the governing body is allowing student-athletes to profit off their own popularity through NIL, which stands for name, image and likeness.

Ahead of the 2022 Boise State football season, the Bronco Shop has launched a new program to support players, capitalizing on NIL's expanded horizon. Starting Wednesday, Bronco Nation can purchase player jersey shirts and don their favorite player's name and number.

At most universities, the current model forces student-athletes to do the work themselves. That often means outsourcing -- and paying -- a third-party to create connections and marketing opportunities.

Boise State, on the other hand, has set up an infrastructure they strongly believe will streamline NIL opportunities, and make them more powerful for everyone involved. The unit is titled 'Business Development and Revenue Innovation,' led by Mike Walsh.

One of the most-unique elements of the Bronco Shop campaign is the inclusivity. Instead of boasting Boise State's standout players, friends, family and friends can purchase a jersey shirt for any Bronco player they choose.

However, the Bronco Shop requires 25 orders for a given player in order for the shirt to be printed. If a player does not surpass 25 sales, orders will be refunded.

Boise State is accepting orders through Wednesday, Aug. 24, and plans to deliver the jersey shirts prior to the Broncos' home opener at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. UT Martin.

The Boise State football jersey shirts are short sleeved and consist of 50% cotton and 50% polyester. Select Printing is the provider for the Bronco apparel, providing fans with measurements for adult and youth sizes.

Players are represented on the classic Boise State blue jersey shirts with their last name and number on the back and number on the front of the apparel. The font of the shirt is a light gray -- close to white -- with orange trim, similar to the Broncos' current home jerseys.

Bronco Nation can purchase their player apparel by clicking here.