'My time will come': Boise State's Billy Bowens eyes breakout season after 'long, rough four years'

Bowens is expected to play a major role for Boise State's wide receiver corps this fall. The senior said he's been "prepping for this moment my whole life."

BOISE, Idaho — During Boise State football's slate of 2022 fall camp practices, the Broncos have started each session with the same high-energy tradition -- the hype circle.

One player steps into the circle created by the entirety of Boise State's roster to get the team energized. Then, the Broncos hit four jumping jacks, yelling "B-S-U-Broncos," followed by three claps.

On Tuesday, wide receiver Billy Bowens stepped up to the leadership challenge, telling the Broncos, "seize the moment! Seize your opportunity!"

It's fitting to hear the passionate message from a guy like Bowens, who has a ton of opportunity coming his way for what potentially may be a breakout 2022 season.

The 6-1, 198-pound receiver has climbed the ranks in Boise State's position group. Last fall, Bowens made his first two starts, hauling in 12 catches for 140 yards.

The redshirt senior out of Redlands, Calif., is still awaiting his first career touchdown catch, but this is a year where Boise State will be asking their wide receiver room to step up following the departure of standout Khalil Shakir.

For a guy who is talking about seizing opportunities, Bowens is certainly leading by example this fall.

"I'm so excited. I can't wait to show what I've been working for, you know, I know it's been a long, rough four years from me, but I've been prepping for this moment my whole life," Bowens said. "It's not just these years, everything leading up to this, you know, just keep my head down and grind. Grind in the shadows. I always tell myself, 'the real will prevail.' I've done it before, it's nothing new, just work your way up from the bottom and time will tell. What's done in the dark will come to light. So, just keep working when the lights are off and my time will come and it'll show."

When head coach Andy Avalos was asked about replacing Shakir's production in 2022, Bowens made the short list of noticeable Bronco wide receiver he expects to be more involved this fall.

"Billy Bowens is going to be a huge guy that steps up for us," Avalos said.