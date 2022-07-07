Boise State's JL Skinner ranked top-10 safety for 2023 NFL Draft

Pro Football Focus College ranked Skinner as the 7th-best draft-eligible safety in the NCAA, referring to the Boise State playmaker as the "enforcer" on the list.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State senior-to-be JL Skinner will be one of the best players at his position in the country this fall and by next spring, the same thing may be said about his NFL prospectus.

Pro Football Focus College ranked Skinner as the 7th-best draft-eligible safety in the NCAA on Thursday.

PFF's Lead Draft Analysis, Michael Renner, referred to Skinner as the "enforcer on this list," citing the physical safety's 6-foot-4, 218-pound frame and rangy playmaking ability.

"His ability to stick a running back in their tracks is exactly what you want from a box safety," Renner wrote. "It stuck out like a sore thumb given his competition level."

In December 2021, the San Diego native decided to return to Boise State for his senior season rather than declaring early for the NFL.

The second-team All-Mountain West selection led the Broncos with 92 total tackles last fall. Skinner ranked second among Boise State defenders with 2 interceptions and 7 tackles for loss, while leading the way with 3 fumble recoveries.

Both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele listed Skinner on their 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West First Teams.

See y’all in 2022. Zeros back. Tape comin soon. pic.twitter.com/S8RgdV3IvT — JL Skinner (@JlJlskinner) December 20, 2021

The Point Loma High School alum is the only Mountain West defender ranked in PFF's lists of top-10 players at each position for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Renner's Top 2023 NFL Draft Safeties:

Antonio Johnson - Texas A&M Brian Branch - Alabama Brandon Joseph - Notre Dame Jordan Battle - Alabama Jalen Catalon - Arkansas RJ Moten - Michigan JL Skinner - Boise State Tykee Smith - Georgia Demani Richardson - Texas A&M Quindell Johnson - Memphis