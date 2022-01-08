Broncos' Hank Bachmeier 'excited to challenge' 2022 expectations

On Monday, Boise State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Plough said he wants Bachmeier "to feel confident and let it rip" this fall.

BOISE, Idaho — Despite 25 career starts and 3,079 passing yards in 2021, Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier did not appear on the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team or the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List for the nation's top passer.

Fresno State’s Jake Haener, Utah State’s Logan Bonner and BYU’s Jalen Hall all made the list of 35 candidates over Bachmeier, despite the fact Boise State defeated all three teams on the road last fall.

As Tom Scott wrote in The Scott Slant, "the chip only grows" for the four-year starter ahead of the Broncos' upcoming campaign. Due to past greats, there is plenty of pressure on the starting quarterback at Boise State.

On Monday, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Plough spoke with the media, saying after all the ups and downs to this point in his career - and the lack of national acknowledgement this offseason - he expects Bachmeier to come out hungry this fall.

“He understands, you know, the great opportunity he’s had to play and start for three years, but also just the downs that have come with that, whether it be injuries or having a tough game, having to deal with the scrutinies of playing the position," Plough said. "I think he’s excited to challenge that and go after it and compete with that, but I also think he knows he’s fully capable of doing that. Just building his confidence in what we’re doing offensively. He’s extremely intelligent, he’s got a great feel of what we want to do."

In 2021, Bachmeier completed 63% of his passes and threw for 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Murrieta, Calif., native had 8 interceptions, but became the 13th Bronco quarterback to surpass 4,000 career passing yards.

As the season ticks closer, Plough said he wants Bachmeier to let it loose and play with the chip he surely has entering his senior year.

"I just want him to feel confident and let it rip, not hold anything back and lead us, but he’s gotta lead himself before he leads the whole group. I think he’s improving in all those aspects," Plough said.

After the Broncos open the season on the road Sept. 3 at Oregon State, they'll open conference play with another road game, Sept. 9 at New Mexico. Boise State's home opener is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 17 against Tennessee-Martin. The complete schedule is posted here.