'Change for the better': Meditation, preparation guiding Boise State's George Tarlas

The Borah High alumnus leans on "creative thinking," using meditation and unique mental preparation to control his emotions, while physically dominating opponents.

BOISE, Idaho — Following five stellar seasons at Weber State, Borah High alumnus George Tarlas was provided with a path back home to play for his dream school in his final year of eligibility.

When the 6-foot-4, 260-pound EDGE emerged from the transfer portal back in January, he did so as member of the Boise State football team. In a short amount of time, Tarlas has opened the eyes of many members of the Broncos' program.

According to head coach Andy Avalos, Tarlas led the defense in sacks during live scrimmages in fall camp. The native of Chalkida, Greece, credits the time he's invested into getting mentality right for what appears to be physical dominance.

"I was getting into -- he's a scientist and has his own podcast, Huberman Lab -- and he talks about your nervous system and how your body works," Tarlas said. "I was so fascinated with how your body works and how you can be in control of all those things, your brain, your nervous system, your reaction."

Tarlas' fascination eventually became part of his everyday routine. The 2021 All-Big Sky honoree continued to develop his physicality in fall camp -- focusing on flexibility, strength and mobility -- while making a "change for the better."

During the dog days of Boise State's offseason, Tarlas leaned on "creative thinking," using meditation to prioritize his emotions amid a physical schedule. The Borah grad said controlling his thoughts and adrenaline will translate to The Blue this fall, when Tarlas is feeling the rush of playing for his hometown team.

"My plan was to be able to develop myself in that level where I'm at my best of controlling my own body, because at the end of the day, you control what you can control, and that's yourself," Tarlas said. "If you can control your entire self, you're in a better spot than somebody that's lost in the crowd. So, my personal development on that would be a major impact."

Last fall at Weber State, Tarlas ranked second on the Wildcats' defense with 55 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss. He also generated five sacks, forced four fumbles and broke up two passes.

