Holani train rolls into Corvallis at full steam

Offensive coordinator Tim Plough said "we're not taking George out of the game unless we have to." Boise State is a perfect 7-0 when Holani hits the 100-yard mark.

BOISE, Idaho — Three years ago, a 4-star recruit out of California burst onto the Boise State scene, giving Bronco Nation excitement over another young running back with limitless potential.

In his true freshman campaign in 2019, George Holani surpassed Robert Mahone as the Broncos' feature back. Holani finished that season as the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after rumbling for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.

As envisioned three years ago, the redshirt junior enters the 2022 campaign among conference elites, but Holani's journey has been no easy task.

The 5-11, 208-pound back only appeared in nine of the Broncos' 12 games last year and three of seven contests in 2020 due to injuries. During fall camp, Boise State coaches repeatedly said they were limiting Holani's participation in live situations.

As Saturday's season opener at Oregon State inches closer, it appears Holani is full-steam ahead following a paced offseason. On top of toting the rock out of the backfield, the Bellflower, Calif., native will also return punts this fall.

During an interview Wednesday, Holani said he is prepared to "let it loose" in Corvallis, giving Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough pure happiness.

"About 80% of the games last year, we couldn't play him the entirety of the game, we had to keep a certain play count. We're not taking George out of the game unless we have to," Plough said. "He's one of the best players, I think, in the conference. If we need to get a yard, very confident George can do that."

Holani's green light should give Bronco Nation goosebumps. Throughout his career, Boise State is a perfect 7-0 when Holani hits the 100-yard mark.

During the Broncos' four-game winning streak from Halloween into November last fall, Holani rushed for 100 yards three times. So, for good reason, Plough is ready to push the No. 1 back to his limits and Holani can't wait to find out what those are.

"I think that compared to last year, this year, it's definitely a humbling experience for me, just to sit on the side, waiting for my number to be called," Holani said. "Definitely taking advantage of every rep I get, whatever rep I get to go out there and make a play. For me, I just have to prove -- I gotta be more consistent on my end -- just knowing I'm dependable and available for these coaches to go out and make plays."

