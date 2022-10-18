Game Day Guide: Boise State vs. Air Force

Example video title will go here for this video

Everything Bronco Nation needs to know ahead of Saturday's Mountain West bout between the Boise State Broncos and Air Force Falcons.

Boise State football rides into Colorado fresh off its bye week and back-to-back wins, eyeing a revenge victory against Air Force after the Falcons won their first contest on The Blue last year since 2015.

The open week gave the Broncos additional time to prepare for Air Force's extremely productive and difficult-to-defend triple-option offense. Since joining the Mountain West Conference in 2011, Boise State is 14-1 in games following a bye week.

Despite the past success and Boise State's midseason momentum, the Falcons are favored at home for Saturday's conference bout. In the past 11 years, the Broncos have only been underdogs in Mountain West matchups four times.

The underdog title has fared well for the Broncos' blue-collar mentality. In those four games, Boise State covered the spread each time and won three of the battles outright.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT Saturday in USAFA, Colo. The Broncos-Falcons battle will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Scroll down for more information on ways to watch and keep up with the game.

While the Falcons have lost two Mountain West games so far this year, Air Force is not to be taken lightly. The Falcons currently rank No. 1 in the FBS in rushing offense, averaging an eye-opening 359.9 yards per game on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, Boise State is only allowing 101.8 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 19th in the country. The Broncos have also leaned on their ground game offensively since Taylen Green took the quarterback reigns.