BSU head coach Andy Avalos previews matchup with Air Force: Press conference at 1 p.m. MT

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State (4-2, 3-0 in Mountain West) is looking to keep the momentum going Saturday as they face off against the Air Force Academy Falcons in Colorado Springs.

The Broncos have won their last two games following a 27-10 loss to UTEP on Sept. 23. After that game, in which BSO only had 177 of total offense, head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. A short time later starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer protocol.

Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter signed on to fill in as the new OC and backup QB Taylen Green was named the new starter.

In the two following games against San Diego State and Fresno State, the Broncos racked up 450 and 443 respectively, winning in convincing fashion.

Air Force (5-2, 2-2 Mountain West) is coming off a blowout win against UNLV in which the team ran the ball for over 400 yards, winning 42-7.

The Falcons beat the Broncos last year, in Boise, 24-17.

On Monday at 1p.m., head coach Andy Avalos, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson are holding a press conference to talk about the upcoming matchup.

It is being livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and the KTVB YouTube channel.

The game between BSU and Air Force starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. It is being broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.