Boise State wins second-straight game, downing Fresno State 40-20

Milk Can claimed: Boise State's 316 rushing yards and physical defensive effort proves to be too much for Fresno State in 40-20 Mountain West win on The Blue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — In the annual battle for the Milk Can Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State used a physical second-half effort to keep the silver prize in the City of Trees, defeating Fresno State 40-20.

After a back-and forth start, Boise State (4-2, 3-0 MW) leaned on its impressive offensive line to wear down the Bulldogs on The Blue. The Broncos' backfield duo proved to be too much for Fresno State (1-4, 0-1 MW), as the boys in black and blue totaled 316 rushing yards.

Defensively, a career night for sixth-year senior Ezekiel Noa caused havoc for the Bulldogs' backup quarterback Logan Fife. While Fresno State found success on third down, the Broncos' defense held the Bulldogs to 233 yards of total offense.

Here are KTVB's three instant takeaways from Boise State's Mountain West win in front of a record crowd of 37,663 at Albertsons Stadium:

RUN GAME SPARKS OFFENSE

On two separate occasions Saturday night, Boise State's one-two punch of George Holani and Ashton Jeanty gave the Broncos some much-needed momentum.

With less than four minutes in the first half, Holani and Jeanty each had carried the ball five times, tallying 21 and 29 yards respectively. As the Broncos looked to get into the end zone for the first time since their opening drive, the Holani train blew off some steam.

Trailing 14-13, the feature back turned Boise State's first play of the drive into a 59-yard pickup. On the next two plays, Jeanty ran for a total of 19 yards, including a 13-yard score to put the Broncos back on top.

After back-to-back Jonah Dalmas field goals, the dynamic duo opened things up for a somewhat stagnant Boise State offense.

In the second half with the game knotted at 20 and Albertsons Stadium a rare level of quiet, Holani again took over the drive. Following consecutive three-and-outs, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter called Holani's name six times on the ground over an 11-play drive.

The California native brought the crowd back to life, grabbing a wide open touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green from five yards out.

Koetter allowed Green to use his arm and legs out of the pocket much more Saturday night than last week's win over San Diego State. While inconsistent at times, including a few floaters and the interception, Green's confidence seemed extremely high in his second career start.

This is now Green's offense and fortunately, he has a rare running back duo to lean on moving forward.

Holani finished with 157 yards on 17 carries and added a touchdown grab.

Jeanty turned 19 carries into 109 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win. The true freshman set a high bar for his best career outing on the ground.

Green went 10-of-18 for 127 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception. The signal caller also rushed for 22 yards.

CAREER NIGHT FOR NOA

What a night it was on The Blue for Boise State sixth-year senior Ezekiel Noa. On the Bulldogs' second play from scrimmage, Noa forced a fumble and nearly flipped the field from the get-go.

Early in the second quarter Saturday, Noa dropped into coverage perfectly and intercepted Fresno State quarterback Logan Fife's pass with the Bulldogs pinned deep. The run stuffer returned the pick for 15 yards to set Green and Co. up at the nine-yard line.

The interception mark Noa's first in his career in the City of Trees. Noa's career night heated up in the third quarter, when the Helix High School alum took things into his own hands.

Following Green's touchdown toss to Holani, Noa burst through Fresno State's offensive line and sacked Fife for an eight-yard loss. Two plays later, the Boise State' backer covered some serious ground to make a tackle-for-loss three yards behind the line of scrimmage.

The back-to-back big plays from Noa allowed Boise State's offense to put together another scoring drive. Dalmas' third field goal put the Broncos ahead 30-20.

Noa is just the sixth Bronco since 2000 with a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in the same game. He is the first Boise State player to accomplish the stat line since Kekaula Kaniho did it in the 2017 bowl game.

Final stat line for Noa: Six tackles, one sack, two tackles-for-loss, an interception and a pass breakup.

MR. RELAIBLE: JONAH DALMAS

While Boise State's season opening loss at Oregon State feels like a decade ago, the night is likely on the mind of kicker Jonah Dalmas often for motivational purposes. Dalmas missed a pair of 32-yard tries in Corvallis, but has been the difference maker Bronco Nation knows since.

Dalmas is a perfect 9-for-9 since the week-one loss. Although Boise State had opportunities to score six Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, the Rocky Mountain High School grab's consistency shouldn't go underestimated.

The junior from Meridian hit each of his four field goal tries in the win over Fresno State, improving his season statistics to 10-for-12.

Dalmas is now 43-of-48 in his career at Boise State.

With a new-look offense, the Broncos' should appreciate having a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in their pocket when things get dicey.

Photos: Boise State vs. Fresno State 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Injury notes:

Redshirt junior Ben Dooley missed his sixth-straight game Saturday. Mason Randolph started at right guard in place of Dooley, as he did vs. San Diego State.

Kekaniokea Holomalia-Gonzalez was ruled out before the game. Will Farrar started for the Broncos at center against the Bulldogs.

EDGE Deven Wright and defensive end Cortez Hogans were ruled out of Saturday's game.

Out for non-injury/non-discipline: James Ferguson-Reynolds