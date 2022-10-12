TuSTATS: Numbers behind Boise State's midseason momentum

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust dove into the numbers and statistics behind Boise State's midseason rejuvenation and back-to-back wins over Mountain West opponents.

BOISE, Idaho — Following Boise State's 40-20 win on The Blue against Mountain West foe Fresno State Saturday night, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust dove into the numbers and statistics behind the Broncos' fourth victory of the season.

With six games in the rear-view window and six contests to go in 2022, Tust also broke down where Boise State sits in the FBS ranks midway through the season.

Below are some of the best of this week's #TuSTATS.

NO FLY ZONE

Boise State has held five opponents under 150 yards passing so far this season. No other team in the FBS has done that more than three times.

Also, it is tied for second most for the Broncos over an entire season since 2000. Boise State's defense held eight opponents under 150 yards through the air in 2011, with a lot of NFL prospects roaming The Blue.

After holding Fresno State to just 134 passing yards, Boise State now ranks first in the county in pass defense this season. The Broncos average 134.4 passing yards allowed per game, six yards better than No. 2 Minnesota (140.6).

Mountain West quarterbacks have now attempted 70 total passes against Boise State this season. Those signal callers have thrown for a combined 265 yards, or just 3.8 yards per attempt. That’s subpar for a rushing average, let alone a passing average.

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

Guess who has allowed the fewest amount of explosive plays (10 or more yards) on defense?

1) Boise State: 36^

2) Minnesota: 40*

3) James Madison: 42*

t-4) Marshall*, Ohio State^, Syracuse*, Temple^: 48

^ Six games played … * 5 games played

The most impressive part here? The Broncos have played more games than most of the teams listed above. Boise State and Ohio State have each played six games, with the Broncos allowing 12 fewer plays of 10 or more yards.

Boise State only allowed 233 yards of total offense against Fresno State at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos lowered their season average to 235.7 yards allowed per game, which ranks fourth-best in the country.

In its four 2022 wins, Boise State's opponents have only gained a total of 622 yards, an average of 155.5 per game.

When the schedule came out, playing San Diego State and Fresno State in back-to-back weeks was viewed as the most-difficult stretch of the season for Boise State. Well, the Broncos stormed to a combined 75-33 scoring advantage, and a 893-347 total yards advantage.

Dominant in every sense of the word.

NOA PUTS UP NUMBERS

List of Boise State players with an interception, a sack, a forced fumble and five or more tackles in a single-game in the last 22 seasons:

LB - Ezekiel Noa, 2022

CB - Donte Deayon, 2014

CB - Jamar Taylor, 2012

LB - Colt Brooks, 2005

Noa is one of just four players in the FBS to record an interception, a sack, force a fumble, and have five or more tackles in a single-game this season.

ONE-TWO PUNCH

Boise State running back George Holani rushed for 157 yards on 17 carries against Fresno State, averaging 9.2 yards per carry.

It the 11th time a Bronco has averaged nine or more yards per carry in a game they had at least 15 rushes since 2000. Holani and Jeremy McNichols are the only Boise State players to do it twice in that span.

Holani's projected rushing totals:

12-game: 1,098 yards

13-game: 1,190 yards

14-game: 1,281 yards

True freshman running back Ashton Jeanty is up to 389 yards from scrimmage this season. Jeanty's current season pace:

12-game: 778 yards

13-game: 842 yards

If he can get to 800 yards, he would be the first true freshman in the Mountain West to get there since George Holani in 2019.

Boise State is one of just eight teams with multiple 300-yard rushing performances this season. Amongst that group, only the Broncos and Oregon have done it in back-to-back games against a conference opponent.

The Broncos also improved to 57-0 when rushing for 250 yards or more in a single game since 2000.

OFFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT

Over the last six quarters, Boise State has scored on 13 of their 18 (72.2%) possessions. Nine of those 13 scores (69.2%) were touchdowns. The Broncos going to win a lot of games with that type of efficiency on offense.

The improvement in Boise State’s ground game has been incredible for the entire offense. The Broncos' rushing average and FBS ranks:

Now: 185.5 yards/game (41st)

Last week: 159.4 yards/game (66th)

Two weeks ago: 120.2 yards/game (106th)

Boise State has rushed for more yards in the last six quarters (589 yards) than they did over the previous 18 quarters (524 yards) combined.

Notable: Junior kicker Jonah Dalmas had his fourth career game with four or more field goals made on Saturday. That’s tied for eighth most among FBS kickers since 2000.