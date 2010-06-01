Idaho high school football rankings: Major movement in 5A classification

Six prep football squads moved into their classification's respective top five Tuesday. The Week 8 state media poll also brought major movement at the 5A level.

BOISE, Idaho — Following a massive lineup of high school football contests across southern Idaho in Week 7, Tuesday's state media poll brought plenty of changes among the top-five rankings in each classification.

For the first time in 2022, the Meridian Warriors (7-0) have claimed the state's top spot at the 5A level. Last Friday, Meridian knocked off the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 14-12 in KTVB's Game of the Week and battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2.

After moving out of the top five for Week 7, the Eagle Mustangs (5-2) have climbed back up to the No. 3 spot. Eagle defeated the Mountain View Mavericks (4-3) at Thunder Stadium 28-19.

At the 4A level, two new faces appeared in the state media poll for Week 8, while the top-three rankings remained the same. Undefeated Bishop Kelly still sits atop the poll, while Sandpoint (3-3) and Twin Falls (6-1) entered the 4A top five.

After a 58-22 victory over Marsing, the Melba Mustangs (6-1) moved into the 2A classification's No. 5 spot Tuesday. West Side (5-1) reclaimed its No. 1 ranking this week after a 21-6 over Declo.

To catch up on highlights and scores from Week 7 prep contests in southern Idaho, click here.

The prep football rankings for Week 8 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Also, vote for KTVB's Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (11) 7-0 59 2

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 6-1 47 1

3. Eagle 5-2 28 —

4. Rigby 5-2 24 3

5. Highland 4-3 13 —

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 5, Mountain View 4

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (11) 7-0 57 1

2. Skyline (1) 5-2 46 2

3. Minico 7-1 38 3

4. Sandpoint 3-3 16 —

5. Twin Falls 6-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 5, Blackfoot 3, Emmett 3, Shelley 2, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 6-0 57 1

2. Homedale (3) 6-1 51 2

3. Weiser 6-1 29 3

4. South Fremont 6-1 25 5

5. Teton 6-1 11 4

Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 4, Buhl 2, Kimberly 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (3) 5-1 47 2

2. Bear Lake (5) 5-1 46 3

3. Aberdeen (2) 5-1 39 t-4

4. North Fremont (2) 5-1 35 1

5. Melba 6-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3

1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (12) 5-1 60 1

2. Raft River 5-1 48 2

3. Kamiah 6-1 31 3

4. Butte County 4-1 20 4

5. Grace 5-1 11 —

Others receiving votes: Carey 5, Notus 3, Murtaugh 1, Logos 1

1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Dietrich 6-0 46 3

3. Castleford 5-1 33 2

4. Camas County 5-1 22 4

5. Council 5-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 9

Voters:

Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Eric Moon, KIFI

Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Allan Steele, Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Jack Schemmel, KMVT

