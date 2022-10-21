Game Tracker: Boise State battles Air Force

Bronco Nation can follow the score, latest updates and highlights from Boise State's showdown with Air Force Saturday using KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — Two of the nation's top defenses and the preseason favorites to win the Mountain Division square off Saturday night in the Centennial State, as Boise State visits Air Force for a heavyweight conference bout.

For just the fifth time since joining the Mountain West in 2011, the Broncos are underdogs in Colorado Springs. Despite Boise State's back-to-back wins and undefeated conference record, popular sportsbooks list the Falcons as two-point favorites.

Saturday's matchup marks the 11th meeting between Boise State (4-2, 3-0 MWC) and Air Force (5-2, 2-2 MWC) in as many years. The Broncos hold the 6-4 advantage in the series, but the Falcons are coming off their first win over the blue and orange since 2016.

Last week, Boise State enjoyed extra preparation in its bye week, while Air Force dominated UNLV 42-7 on the road. The Falcons rumbled for 406 rushing yards and possessed the pigskin for 43 minutes in Las Vegas, thanks to their tricky triple-option offense.

Air Force boasts the No. 1 rushing offense in the FBS, averaging 359.9 yards per game on the ground. On the flip side, Boise State ranks No. 2 in the country in total defense, allowing just 236.2 yards in each contest.

Head coach Andy Avalos said preparing for the Falcons' offensive scheme presents "a lot of challenges," and is something Boise State focused on defending "throughout the course of the year."

STATS LEADERS

Passing:

Taylen Green: 34-of-56, 330 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Haaziq Daniels:23-of-49, 483 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing:

George Holani: 107 carries, 549 yards, 3 TDs

Brad Roberts: 149 carries, 853 yards, 12 TDs

Receiving:

Latrell Caples: 18 receptions, 171 yards, 2 TDs

David Cormier: 6 receptions, 224 yards, 3 TDs

Tackles:

DJ Schramm: 49 tackles (4.5 TFL)

Trey Taylor: 41 tackles (3 TFL)

Sacks:

George Tarlas: 4 sacks (-30 yards)

Td Blackmon: 3 sacks (-25 yards)

Interceptions:

Five players: 1

Camby Goff: 2