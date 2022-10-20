Troy Calhoun says Boise State Broncos 'deserve to be in a Power 5 league'

During Tuesday's press conference, Troy Calhoun praised the Boise State football program and said the Broncos would "more than hold their own" in the Power 5.

BOISE, Idaho — Thursday marks one year and four days since the Boise State football team lost to Air Force on The Blue. The 24-17 victory gave the Falcons their first win in Boise since November 2015.

One week after knocking off then No. 10 BYU in Provo, the Broncos followed up the memorable win with an unforgettable loss at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State rallied off four-straight wins after the 2021 Air Force defeat, but the home loss still weighs heavy.

During Wednesday's conversation with the local media, Boise State's Seyi Oladipo and John Ojukwu both said the loss to Air Force last October still serves as motivation.

This weekend in Colorado, the Broncos have a chance to secure an important Mountain West win. A victory would give Boise State a three-game advantage, plus the tiebreaker over the Falcons in the Mountain Division.

Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, who has guided the Falcons' football program since 2007, is well aware of what is at stake Saturday. Calhoun also understands the challenge of facing off against the blue and orange.

During his press conference Tuesday, Calhoun praised the Boise State football program and even brought up the Oklahoma Sooners of the 1960s when discussing the Broncos' potential.

"They're just different than everybody else in this league and it's kind of, it's a little bit like in the old big seven or big eight, the crimson team – what'd they win when Bud Wilkinson – won like 78 games until they ever lost a game. I mean, they could go on one of those runs within this league," Calhoun said. "If they were in a Power 5, they would more than hold their own, and they deserve to be in a Power 5 league, when you look at just the amount that's invested."

Ahead of Saturday's Mountain West showdown, Calhoun also said Boise State is a "completely different team" since turning to redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green. Calhoun even compared the athletic signal caller to the great Vince Young.

The Broncos and Falcons kickoff at 5 p.m. MT Saturday on CBS Sports Network. For television information, a fan guide and all the storylines surrounding the Mountain West bout, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide at the link below: