Game Day Guide: Boise State vs. New Mexico

Everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Boise State's week two showdown against New Mexico Friday night in Albuquerque.

Boise State rides into Albuquerque on a six-game winning streak against the Lobos, dating back to 2017. In 12 contests between the Mountain West opponents since 1999, the Broncos have dominated the series, 11-1.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. This is the first time Boise State began a season with back-to-back road games since 2011.

As for the Broncos' quarterback competition, Hank Bachmeier is still listed as the No. 1 ahead of Taylen Green, but both players got work with the starters Monday. More on the QB battle can be found later in this article.

In the secondary, senior field-side cornerback Markel Reed was also carted off at Reser Stadium. According to Boise State's depth chart, either Kaonohi Kaniho or Tyric LeBeauf will start against New Mexico.

Boise State's week two depth chart featured only two changes from the initial two-deep breakdown. Avalos said Borah grad and Bronco wide receiver Austin Bolt will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury after he was carted off the field in Corvallis. Eric McAlister or Shea Whiting will back up starter Billy Bowens Friday at the X.

"We had a great practice this morning. The guys showed back up here this morning with a bunch of energy and they understand what our next challenge is. They understand it's a conference game on the road, on a short week, and they showed up with that urgency today. It was fun to get back on the field and get to work. I'm proud of the guys and how they flipped the switch."

During his weekly press conference, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said the Broncos will carry the defeat with them, using it as a learning experience for Friday's matchup with New Mexico and beyond.

Following a disappointing season-opening loss at Oregon State , the Boise State Broncos had little time to ponder things of the past, jumping right into practice Monday ahead of the first Mountain West contest of 2022.

QBs take center stage : Bachmeier or Green?

Taking center stage this week is Boise State's quarterback competition between the veteran Bachmeier and the redshirt freshman Green. The Broncos' fourth-year starter was benched early in Corvallis following back-to-back interceptions and a fumble.

Every member of Bronco Nation seems to have a different opinion of the move to take Bachmeier out as Boise State trailed the Beavers 17-0. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Plough said Bachmeier's week of practice ahead of the Oregon State game was one of his best.

With both signal callers earning No. 1 reps this week, it sounds like it is up to the fourth-year starter to overcome Saturday's meltdown in order to earn the job against New Mexico over Green.

"He's got some serious adversity right now. He's gonna have an opportunity to respond. If he can respond positively, it might be the greatest lesson he's ever learned. If he can't respond positively, obviously, things will keep moving," Plough said. "I hope that he's gotten to a point where he knows that we believe in him and that we love him and that he can be a tremendous player -- he has been here at times -- and I think if he does that, this might be the greatest thing that ever happened to him, or again, he'll put himself in a position where he's unable to get past it. I trust Hank, I believe in him, I expect him to have a great week of practice and respond in a positive way."

Green's confidence certainly grew as the game went on, but Boise State's offense struggled entirely in the 34-17 loss at Reser Stadium. The Texas native completed 19 of 28 passes for 155 yards with an interception.

On the ground, Green led Bronco ball carriers with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts, including a 74-yard score. Since 2000, Boise State's only quarterbacks to rush for 100 yards and two touchdowns are Jared Zabransky and Grant Hedrick (twice).