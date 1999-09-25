Game Day Guide: Boise State vs. New Mexico
Everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Boise State's week two showdown against New Mexico Friday night in Albuquerque.
AP
-
QBs take center stage
Bachmeier or Green?
-
Defensive outlook
Skinner, Schramm shine
-
Odds and predictions
Broncos heavily favored
-
Game information
Boise State (0-1, 0-0 MWC) at New Mexico (1-0, 0-0 MWC)
-
How to watch/listen
TV, Radio, Streaming
-
Bronco Roundup
Pre-game coverage
-
New Mexico breakdown
1-0 Lobos
-
Lobos to watch
New Mexico's key players
-
History
Broncos-Lobos series
Following a disappointing season-opening loss at Oregon State, the Boise State Broncos had little time to ponder things of the past, jumping right into practice Monday ahead of the first Mountain West contest of 2022.
During his weekly press conference, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said the Broncos will carry the defeat with them, using it as a learning experience for Friday's matchup with New Mexico and beyond.
"We had a great practice this morning. The guys showed back up here this morning with a bunch of energy and they understand what our next challenge is. They understand it's a conference game on the road, on a short week, and they showed up with that urgency today. It was fun to get back on the field and get to work. I'm proud of the guys and how they flipped the switch."
Boise State's week two depth chart featured only two changes from the initial two-deep breakdown. Avalos said Borah grad and Bronco wide receiver Austin Bolt will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury after he was carted off the field in Corvallis. Eric McAlister or Shea Whiting will back up starter Billy Bowens Friday at the X.
In the secondary, senior field-side cornerback Markel Reed was also carted off at Reser Stadium. According to Boise State's depth chart, either Kaonohi Kaniho or Tyric LeBeauf will start against New Mexico.
As for the Broncos' quarterback competition, Hank Bachmeier is still listed as the No. 1 ahead of Taylen Green, but both players got work with the starters Monday. More on the QB battle can be found later in this article.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. This is the first time Boise State began a season with back-to-back road games since 2011.
Boise State rides into Albuquerque on a six-game winning streak against the Lobos, dating back to 2017. In 12 contests between the Mountain West opponents since 1999, the Broncos have dominated the series, 11-1.
QBs take center stage: Bachmeier or Green?
Taking center stage this week is Boise State's quarterback competition between the veteran Bachmeier and the redshirt freshman Green. The Broncos' fourth-year starter was benched early in Corvallis following back-to-back interceptions and a fumble.
Every member of Bronco Nation seems to have a different opinion of the move to take Bachmeier out as Boise State trailed the Beavers 17-0. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Plough said Bachmeier's week of practice ahead of the Oregon State game was one of his best.
With both signal callers earning No. 1 reps this week, it sounds like it is up to the fourth-year starter to overcome Saturday's meltdown in order to earn the job against New Mexico over Green.
"He's got some serious adversity right now. He's gonna have an opportunity to respond. If he can respond positively, it might be the greatest lesson he's ever learned. If he can't respond positively, obviously, things will keep moving," Plough said. "I hope that he's gotten to a point where he knows that we believe in him and that we love him and that he can be a tremendous player -- he has been here at times -- and I think if he does that, this might be the greatest thing that ever happened to him, or again, he'll put himself in a position where he's unable to get past it. I trust Hank, I believe in him, I expect him to have a great week of practice and respond in a positive way."
Green's confidence certainly grew as the game went on, but Boise State's offense struggled entirely in the 34-17 loss at Reser Stadium. The Texas native completed 19 of 28 passes for 155 yards with an interception.
On the ground, Green led Bronco ball carriers with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts, including a 74-yard score. Since 2000, Boise State's only quarterbacks to rush for 100 yards and two touchdowns are Jared Zabransky and Grant Hedrick (twice).
Avalos said Bachmeier and Green will not have media availability right now as he is focused on their development - mind, body and spirit - moving forward.
Defensive outlook: Skinner, Schramm shine
Despite giving up 34 points against the Beavers, Boise State's defense held tight in multiple situations where Oregon State was set up to score. Five turnovers often put the opposition on the Broncos' doorstep.
The Broncos had won 13-straight games since 2000 when generating three or more turnovers in a game, as they did in Corvallis. Linebacker Ezekiel Noa forced a fumble on the Beavers' first possession, while cornerback Caleb Biggers and safety JL skinner each recorded an interception.
Skinner was one of five FBS players to record 10 or more tackles and an interception in a game last weekend, the first Bronco to do so since Leighton Vander Esch in 2017.
In his first career start, linebacker DJ Schramm recorded a career-high 11 tackles, six more than he's ever had in a single contest.
While the individual statistics bode well for Boise State, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said he was "frustrated with the result," as the Broncos "worked their tails off" to make a statement in the 2022 opener.
"I do believe our guys played very hard. You watch the game, our guys are fighting and we just got to clean up the explosive plays and communication, some of the eye control that hit us in that game," Danielson said. "I gotta find ways to put these guys in better situations. So, it's a collective group."
Oregon State's touchdowns came from passes of 27 yards and 47 yards, along with runs of 12 yards and 41 yards. Danielson's group will be tested again by a New Mexico offense that totaled 437 yards in week one.
See more on New Mexico's week one win and Lobos to watch below.
Odds and predictions: Broncos heavily favored
ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 76% chance to bounce back with a win Friday night against the Lobos. ESPN also lists the Broncos as 17-point favorites on the road.
Caesars Sportsbook also has Boise State as 17-point favorites in week two, while DraftKings' line lists New Mexico as 16.5-point underdogs at University Stadium.
Game information: Boise State (0-1, 0-0 MWC) at New Mexico (1-0, 0-0 MWC)
- Friday, Sept. 9
- University Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M.
- Capacity: 39,224
- Kickoff: 7 p.m. MT
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Weather: High of 90 degrees, 8 mph wind
How to watch/listen: TV, Radio, Streaming
ON TV
Boise State's week two contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network, available on the following channels:
- Sparklight: Channel 139 / 1139 (HD)
- DirecTV: Channel 221
- Dish Network: Channel 158
- Cox: Channel 234
ON THE RADIO
Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:
- KBOI 670 AM in Boise
- KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise
- KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall
- KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls
Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.
STREAMING
Streaming for Boise State vs. New Mexico is available through AT&T TV, Fubo TV, Hulu and YouTube TV. The service is also available online to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Dish Network and DirecTV).
For more information, click here.
Bronco Roundup: Pre-game coverage
BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY
KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and on the KTVB mobile app on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Join Jay Tust and Brady Frederick for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Lobos matchup.
The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews and updates live from Albuquerque, getting Bronco Nation prepared for Boise State's first Mountain West showdown of 2022.
POST-GAME INTERVIEWS
KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel, and on the KTVB mobile app.
Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.
Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Albuquerque.
New Mexico breakdown: 1-0 Lobos
In its first contest of 2022, New Mexico dominated Maine 41-0 at home Sept. 3, thanks to a stellar defensive effort. The Lobos allowed just 118 yards of total offense, earning their first shutout win since 2015 against Mississippi Valley State.
Offensively, New Mexico rolled to 267 rushing yards last Saturday and scored six touchdowns on 12 offensive possessions. The Lobos join Air Force as the only 1-0 teams in the conference's Mountain Division.
Danny Gonzales is in his third season as New Mexico's head coach and his 13th year with the program overall. Gonzales played for the Lobos and graduated from New Mexico in 1999.
Former New Mexico head coach Rocky Long is now in charge of the Lobos defense, after rejoining the coaching staff in January 2020 as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Long is no longer a position coach, strictly focused on defensive coordinator duties.
Lobos to watch: New Mexico's key players
Jerrick Reed II (S) - The Mississippi native was the lone Lobo defender to appear on the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team after starting all 12 games at safety in 2021. Reed led New Mexico with 89 total tackles to go along with seven pass breakups last fall. In the Lobos' season opener, Reed tallied seven tackles.
Miles Kendrick (QB) - The graduate transfer from Kansas completed 14 of 17 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in last week's shutout win over Maine. Kendrick started four games and appeared in 17 contests as a Jayhawk, totaling nine touchdowns with six interceptions.
Geordon Porter (WR) - Porter, who also came to New Mexico via transfer (Arizona State), led Lobo receivers with five grabs for 54 yards and a touchdown against Maine. The 6-1, 195-pound receiver recorded 14 catches for 250 yards and a touchdown as a Sun Devil.
History: Broncos-Lobos series
Boise State rides into Albuquerque on a six-game winning streak against the Lobos, dating back to 2017. In 12 contests between the Mountain West opponents since 1999, the Broncos have dominated the series, 11-1.
The last time New Mexico defeated Boise State was Nov. 14, 2015 in the City of Trees. The Lobos' 31-24 win ended a prior six-game winning streak for the Broncos that began Sept. 25, 1999.
Across Boise State's streak the last five years, the average final score favors the Broncos 40-12, if rounding up. Last fall on The Blue, Boise State shutout New Mexico 37-0.
Boise State's performances vs. New Mexico:
- Nov. 20, 2021: Win - 37-0 (Boise)
- Nov. 16, 2019: Win - 42-9 (Boise)
- Nov. 16, 2018: Win - 45-14 (Albuquerque)
- Sept. 14, 2017: Win - 28-14 (Boise)
- Oct. 7, 2016: Win - 49-12 (Albuquerque)
- Nov. 14, 2015: Loss - 31-24 (Boise)
- Nov. 8, 2014: Win - 60-49 (Albuquerque)
- Nov. 30, 2013: Win - 45-17 (Boise)
- Sept. 29, 2012: Win - 32-29 (Albuquerque)
- Dec. 3, 2011: Win - 45-0 (Boise)
- Sept. 2, 2000: Win - 31-14 (Albuquerque)
- Sept. 25, 1999: Win - 20-9 (Boise)
Watch more on Boise State Football:
See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.