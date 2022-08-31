Idaho natives to serve as Boise State's team captains for 2022

Boise High alumnus John Ojukwu and Homedale's Scott Matlock will lead the blue and orange into battle this fall as Boise State's team captains.

BOISE, Idaho — Two hometown heroes are set to lead the boys in blue and orange into battle Saturday night at Oregon State, and for the entirety of the 2022 football season.

On Wednesday, Boise State named left tackle John Ojukwu and defensive tackle Scott Matlock as team captains. Two additional players will serve as Bronco captains on a week-by-week basis.

The Idaho duo represented the Boise State football program at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas in July. According to head coach Andy Avalos, Ojukwu and Matlock earned the trip to Mandalay Bay through a team-wide vote.

Back in 2017, the standout linemen were likely celebrating seeing their names on prep all-conference teams after dominant seasons at Boise and Homedale, respectively.

Fast forward five years and the Idahoans are seeing recognition everywhere; on preseason watch lists, media guides and even outside Albertsons Stadium:

Ojukwu started all 12 games last season at left tackle for the Broncos and has started 29-straight games for Boise State. The Boise High graduate earned All-Mountain West First Team honors in 2021 and All-Mountain West Second Team honors in 2020.

Matlock is coming off an impressive 2021 campaign, where he led the Broncos with 8.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. The Homedale native compiled 41 total tackles in 12 starts last fall, en route to being named Second Team All-Mountain West.

At Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, Matlock reflected on how far he and Ojukwu have come since high school.

"I think it's pretty cool. Obviously, John and I, we've done a good job, you know, working hard and being leaders and helping others," Matlock said. "We weren't always like we are now, I mean, we were - at one point - the young, dumb freshman that didn't know what to do. We developed into who we are now."

