Boise State falls to Oregon State 34-17 in season opener

Boise State's second-half efforts fell short Saturday night following a 24-0 deficit, as Oregon State came away with a 34-17 win in Corvallis.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's highly-anticipated season opener against Oregon State quickly snowballed in favor of the Beavers Saturday night. Trailing 24-0 at halftime, the Broncos were unable to pull themselves back despite a strong second-half effort, dropping the week one contest 34-17.

Following back-to-back interceptions and a fumble from Hank Bachmeier, Boise State elected to pull the fourth-year starter in favor of redshirt freshman Taylen Green early in the second quarter.

On its first 15 plays of the game, Boise State's offense tallied just one rushing yard and 31 yards total. The rocky start put the Broncos down 17-0 with 10:28 to go in the first half.

Multiple times Saturday, the Broncos' defense was forced to sink their heels in, eager to get back within reach. Following Bachmeier's fumble at Boise State's 6-yard line, the Beavers were forced to kick a field goal.

One possession later, standout safety JL Skinner's interception set Green and Co. up at Oregon State's 16-yard line. However, a fumble by true freshman running back Ashton Jeanty handed the rock right back to the Beavers, who marched 98 yards in four plays to go up 24-0.

Despite the disappointing start and just 116 first-half yards for the Broncos, the energy shifted in Boise State's favor inside Reser Stadium in the third quarter, sparked by a Caleb Biggers' interception.

Following a 41-yard field goal by Boise State's Jonah Dalmas to make it 24-3, the Beavers were penalized five times offensively. The Broncos finally exploded offensively late in the frame, with an impressive 74-yard touchdown trot by Green.

Trailing 27-10, Boise State began to take shots down the field to begin the fourth quarter. Thanks to two pass interference calls on the Beavers and a 36-yard toss to Jeanty, the Broncos seemed to be back in business. Green's second rushing touchdown of the second half put the blue and orange within 10.

With a still environment inside Reser, things seemed within reach for the Broncos, down just 27-17 with 13:05 to play.

The momentum quickly disappeared however, with Oregon State's Jack Colletto going up the middle for a 41-yard touchdown to widen the deficit. On the Broncos' first play of the following drive, Green was intercepted by Alex Austin.

Oregon State worked the clock for nearly six minutes after Green's interception, leaving just 4:37 left in the contest up 34-17.

Prior to kickoff, Boise State's starting guard Ben Dooley was ruled out, along with transfer defensive lineman Cortez Hogans. While the offensive line improved from last year in fall camp, the Broncos' front five struggled to win the line of scrimmage until the second half.

On defense, starting cornerback Markel Reed was carted off the field early Saturday night. Reed also suffered an early injury last season, appearing in just one game after recording 18 tackles in four 2021 games.

Additionally, Borah grad and rising Boise State wide receiver Austin Bolt was also carted off the field after the first play of the second half Saturday night. Every Bronco made their way on the field to check on Bolt following the injury.

Boise State visits New Mexico Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. MT.