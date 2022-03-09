From fan to foe: Caldwell's Brandon Kipper 'always wanted' to face hometown Broncos

Oregon State's Brandon Kipper grew up a Boise State fan, but was not offered a scholarship. Since then, the Columbia grad has "always wanted" to face the Broncos.

BOISE, Idaho — When Boise State kicks off the 2022 season Saturday night in Corvallis, the Broncos will be represented by team captains John Ojukwu and Scott Matlock, a pair of Idaho natives.

Believe it or not, they are not the only two Idahoans leading their respective teams into battle at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State senior Brandon Kipper grew up in Caldwell and graduated from Columbia High School. The 6-6, 327-pound tackle appeared on the 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team and has 32 starts in his college career.

Once upon a time, Kipper chased the same dream every Gem State football player does; playing on The Blue for Boise State.

"I obviously grew up a Boise State fan, grew up with season tickets," Kipper said. "There was always the thought of how cool it would be to play on The Blue, but at the same time, I was a kid who never left the State of Idaho. I grew up there, I had spent my whole life there."

Out of high school, Bronco left tackle John Ojukwu received the scholarship offer Kipper so badly wanted. Kipper instead committed to Hawaii, then transferred to Oregon State.

"I'm really happy for John honestly. I'll be the first to say, when we came out of high school, was I a little upset that Boise State wanted him and not me? Yeah, probably," Kipper said. "I've grown up and I recognize that he got his opportunity and he's made the most of it and I'm more than proud of him. Any guy from where we're from that can make it out, I root for them. At the same time, I always want to be better, I want to be the best. I think that that's just the competitor in me."

Considering he is regarded as one of the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12, it all worked out for the former Columbia standout. Kipper was selected as one of Oregon State's six captains for the 2022 season and undoubtedly one of the Beavers' top NFL prospects.

Kipper said he has "always wanted" to play against Boise State, dating back to his senior year in Caldwell. The Idaho native didn't think he'd get an opportunity to face his hometown school, until he decided to utilize his extra year of NCAA eligibility due to COVID-19's impact on the 2020 season.

"The schedule was released, I was sitting on the bus, I think it was headed to -- we were in LA maybe for the bowl game -- and somebody hands me their phone and I look at their schedule and I saw game one," Kipper said. "It definitely got me a little bit excited, I'm not going to lie. It's always something I've wanted the opportunity to do just personally. I mean, I've got so many family members that are coming to this game that grew up Boise State fans. Like, my step dad had season tickets there for 30 years. So, I think it's cool now not only for me, but for the people around me and the people that have been a part of my journey to kind of see it all come full circle."