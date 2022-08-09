Boise State's Stefan Cobbs named to second NCAA preseason watch list

The fifth-year senior is a candidate for the 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes the offensive player of the year who meets the award's criteria.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs - who is expected to become the Broncos' go-to-guy following Khalil Shakir's departure - was named to his second college football preseason watch list on Tuesday.

The fifth-year senior is a candidate for the 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes the NCAA's offensive player of the year, who meets a certain criteria.

To be eligible, the player must have been born in Texas, played their high school ball in the Lone Star state and played at a junior college or four-year college in Texas. Cobbs and other candidates also must showcase traits Earl Campbell is known for, such as integrity, teamwork, sportsmanship, community and tenacity.

According to Boise State Athletics, the award recognizes student-athletes who "succeed on and off the field while having the drive and tenacity to persist and overcome adversity and injury in the pursuit of reaching their goals."

Cobbs is a native of Fort Worth, Texas. The Boise State standout compiled 34 catches, 421 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2021. In Boise State's annual spring game in April, Cobbs led all Bronco receivers with 6 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

In an interview at Mountain West Media Days with Bridget Howard, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos expressed his excitement for Cobbs' potential this fall.

“Shak was a tremendous player and leader. Not one guy has to fill his shoes, but we are extremely excited about Stef and his progress, not only what he did last year, but what he’s done this whole offseason," Avalos said. "What he’s doing right now, the way he’s moving, obviously his chemistry with Hank [Bachmeier] is everything and the other quarterbacks."

.@stefcobbs joins the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, which recognizes excellence in Division I college offensive players 🏆#BleedBlue | https://t.co/PGgye0Z529 pic.twitter.com/Z6GfrJBpwH — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) August 9, 2022

Earlier this offseason, Cobbs was also named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the nation's most-versatile player.

Athlon Sports also tabbed Cobbs as a Preseason All-Mountain West First Team wide receiver and Fourth Team punt returner. Phil Steele listed Cobbs on his All-Mountain West Second Team at wide receiver and gave the Texas native a third-team nod at punt returner.

The candidates for the 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be cut down to 16 semifinalists in November and five finalists in December.