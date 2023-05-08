x
High School

The next level: Southern Idaho prep athletes' college signings for 2024

An overview of Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level.

BOISE, Idaho — An overview of Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. 

If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we will add them to our list.

Credit: KTVB

BISHOP KELLY

Judith Burke (Volleyball) - University of Mary

Rakeem Johnson (Football) - Oregon State University 

BOISE

Samantha Smith (Soccer) - Stanford University 

BORAH

Trevor Mckenna (Football) - Boise State University

BURLEY

Gatlin Bair (Football)- Boise State University

EAGLE

Wheaton Ennis (Golf) - Texas A&M

Paige Cofer (Basketball) - Utah Tech University 

Hayleigh Oliver (Softball) - Iowa State University  

Davis Harsin (Football) - Idaho State University

MIDDLETON

Treyton Swygart (Baseball) - University of Portland 

Brock Silvers (Baseball) - University of Kentucky (2025)

MINICO

Carlie Latta (Basketball) - Utah State University

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Will Grizzle (Baseball) - University of Oregon

OWYHEE

Ryder Cutlip (Baseball) - Gonzaga University  

Mantha Hatzenbeller (Softball) - University of Nevada Las Vegas 

Liam Campbell (Basketball) - University of Southern California

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Landon Heemeyer (Cross Country/Track) - BYU

TIMBERLINE

Aiden Nixon (Football) - University of Idaho

