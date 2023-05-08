The next level: Southern Idaho prep athletes' college signings for 2024

BOISE, Idaho — An overview of Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend and schools are listed in alphabetical order below.
BISHOP KELLY
Judith Burke (Volleyball) - University of Mary
Rakeem Johnson (Football) - Oregon State University
BOISE
Samantha Smith (Soccer) - Stanford University
BORAH
BURLEY
EAGLE
Wheaton Ennis (Golf) - Texas A&M
Paige Cofer (Basketball) - Utah Tech University
Hayleigh Oliver (Softball) - Iowa State University
MIDDLETON
Treyton Swygart (Baseball) - University of Portland
Brock Silvers (Baseball) - University of Kentucky (2025)
MINICO
Carlie Latta (Basketball) - Utah State University
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Will Grizzle (Baseball) - University of Oregon
OWYHEE
Ryder Cutlip (Baseball) - Gonzaga University
Mantha Hatzenbeller (Softball) - University of Nevada Las Vegas
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Landon Heemeyer (Cross Country/Track) - BYU
TIMBERLINE
Aiden Nixon (Football) - University of Idaho