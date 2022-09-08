Washington State transfer Cade Beresford making 'huge impact' on Boise State offensive line

The 6-7, 305-pound Beresford transferred from Washington State to Boise State this spring after starting eight games for the Cougars in 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State offensive line is one of the Broncos' position groups heading into the season with some high expectations, but there is certainly room for improvement.

Last fall, quarterback Hank Bachmeier was sacked 24 times. The Boise State front five also ranked 60th in the nation with a 6.2% sack rate, according to Football Outsiders.

2021 All-Mountain West second teamer and fourth-year junior Ben Dooley said a turnaround is on the way for Boise State's big men. With depth, experience and plenty of competition Dooley expects the trenches to show vast improvement in 2022.

"Protection wise, I think we need to step up our game and we've been working really hard to make that happen. We got really good guys up front and I know we have the talent to do that, so we're making really big strides and last season really lit a fire inside us," Dooley said. "So, I expect the mentality and the physicality of the o-line to be a little different this year and I'm excited to see where it goes this season."

A new addition to the Broncos' offensive line seems to be benefiting the group early in fall camp.

This spring, Cade Beresford transferred from Washington State to Boise State, after starting in eight games for the Cougars in 2021. Beresford, a native of Woodinville, Wash, is listed on the Broncos' roster at 6-7 and 305 pounds.

Dooley said Beresford's presence has made an immediate impact on the position group.

"He's had a huge impact on the room. He's an older guy, so he's got that leadership, he's got that experience on the field and he's got great communication. You know, we were down in tackles, so it's really good to have him come in and step up and be the man for us. Great situational football player."

Beresford spent time in the Air Raid offense under Mike Leach and the Run 'N' Shoot offense under Nick Rolovich, Washington State's two former head coaches. Both systems are pass heavy, giving Beresford the needed tools in pass protection.

On Monday, Dooley also complemented Beresford's run blocking, calling him "physical off the ball." Dooley said the newest addition is a "trifecta" of situational, pass and run blocking.