BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head coach Andy Avalos revealed his updated 2022 roster this week, and the talent and experience the Broncos boast is noticeable.

Twenty players on the current roster have appeared in at least 20 career games for the Broncos, with N Tyreque Jones (44), OL John Ojukwu (42), DT Scott Matlock (33), LB Ezekiel Noa (33), TE Tyneil Hopper (32), WR Connor Riddle (32), LB Brandon Hawkins (31), OL Garrett Curran (30) leading the over-30 club.

“We’re excited to take the next step in our preparation for the season. It's been a tremendous summer," Avalos said. "Our goals are to continue to grow the confidence (of our players), and to be able to prepare and train with a certain mentality.”

Following the departure of two players from the program, which Avalos announced on Monday, the Broncos are currently rostering 109 student-athletes. The cap is 110 players, meaning the Broncos could, and likely will, add one more player prior to the season.

Below you will find all of the updates since the last roster was released by Boise State during spring practice.

ROSTER CHANGES

Subtractions:

OL – Jacob Golden (Undisclosed)

RB – Taequan Tyler (Personal reason)

Additions:

LS – Alec Grant: Transferred from Franklin & Marshall College, a Division III school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

“He has done a nice job,” Avalos said. “He will provide depth and competition at the long snapper position.”

S – Justus Del Rio: The former Capital High standout initially signed with the University of San Diego, but after one season with the Toreros, he entered the transfer portal.

Del Rio tweeted about an opportunity to play for the Broncos back on May 2, and Avalos confirmed Monday he will join the team as a safety.

NEW NUMBERS

Senior cornerback Caleb Biggers has the most significant jersey switch, trading in No. 26 for No. 1, a digit that is always highly coveted at Boise State.

Biggers will be the first defensive player to wear the numeral since Bryan Douglas, a fellow cornerback, who donned the digit in 2014. Wide receivers Shane Williams-Rhodes (2015), Cedrick Wilson (2016-17) and Octavius Evans (2018-21) have worn No. 1 since then.

Others:

Shea Whiting: 9 (Old Number: 27)

Chip Mitchell: 37 (Old Number: 36)

Jack Beresford: 49 (Old Number: 50)

(NEW) FRESHMAN NUMBERS

14 – Maddux Madsen, Quarterback

19 – Keenan McCaddy, Safety

26 – Taylor Marcum, Running Back*

27 – Dionte Thornton, Cornerback

32 – Ethan Mikita, Running Back*

35 – Gavin Hambrick, Linebacker

36 – Justus Del Rio, Safety*

40 – Wyatt Redding, Kicker

40 – Jayden Virgin, EDGE

43 – Jake Ripp, Linebacker

46 – Hunter Steacker, Wide Receiver*

47 – Alec Grant, Long Snapper

50 – Dishawn “Hunter” Misa, Linebacker

51 – Seth Knothe, Linebacker*

56 – Mason Jacobsen, EDGE/Long Snapper*

61 – Tyson Molio’o, Offensive Lineman

62 – Roger Carreon, Offensive Lineman

64 – Austin Schultsmeier, Offensive Lineman

65 – Hall Schmiedt, Offensive Lineman

76 – Rick Moore, Offensive Lineman

84 – Zamondre Merriweather, Wide Receiver

POSITION CHANGES

Avalos previously announced that senior Tyreque Jones and junior Isaiah Bagnah have switched position, with Jones moving from safety to nickel, and Bagnah sliding from EDGE to weakside linebacker.

The most notable position change announced this week has redshirt freshman wide receiver Kaden Dudley moving to running back, an area of need for the Broncos following the departure of Taequan Jones.

Dudley played some running back in high school, and Avalos said the staff even contemplated a position switch prior to the departure of Taequan Tyler.

Other Players on The Move:

Deven Wright: EDGE (Old Position: DL)

Jared Reed: S (Old Position: CB)

Tyreque Jones: N (Old Position: S)

Isaiah Bradford: S (Old Position: CB)

Isaiah Bagnah: WLB (Old Position: EDGE)

Jaylen Clark: CB (Old Position: S)

Kaden Dudley: RB (Old Position: WR)

Andy Nwaoko: EDGE (Old Position: DE)

Jackson Craves: NT (Old Position: DT)

BY CLASSIFICATION

When it comes to recruiting, Avalos has long talked about balancing out his roster. Almost 20 months in, the numbers show he is getting closer and closer to achieving it.

True Freshmen: 24

Redshirt Freshmen: 27

Sophomores: 14

Juniors: 12

Seniors: 23

Sixth-Year Players: 9

When all was said and done, 11 players utilized the extra year of eligibility the NCAA provided to those who played through the 2020 COVID-19 impacted season.

CB - Caleb Biggers

OL - Will Farrar

N - Tyreque Jones

N - Roman Kafentzis

WR - Davis Koetter

LB - Ezekiel Noa

DT - Divine Obichere

OL - John Ojukwu

TE - Kurt Rafdal

S - Jared Reed

EDGE - George Tarlas

IDAHOANS WALK-ON IN

18 players on the current roster played prep football in the state of Idaho, including six new walk-ons who were just added to the roster:

RB – Taylor Marcum, Timberline High School : Three-time All-SIC First-Team honoree. Totaled up 765 yards (462 rushing, 303 receiving) on offense as a senior in 2021. Also found the endzone 13 times.

: Three-time All-SIC First-Team honoree. Totaled up 765 yards (462 rushing, 303 receiving) on offense as a senior in 2021. Also found the endzone 13 times. RB – Ethan Mikita, Eagle High School : 247 Sports listed Mikita as a three-star running back going into last fall. He was primed for a big senior campaign but suffered on season-ending injury on his second carry of the season.

: 247 Sports listed Mikita as a three-star running back going into last fall. He was primed for a big senior campaign but suffered on season-ending injury on his second carry of the season. S – Justus Del Rio, Capital High School* : Was a two-way standout during his prep career. He signed with the University of San Diego out of high school but decided to enter the transfer portal this spring.

: Was a two-way standout during his prep career. He signed with the University of San Diego out of high school but decided to enter the transfer portal this spring. WR – Hunter Steacker, Rocky Mountain High School : Was one of the most explosive players for the 2021 5A state champion. He totaled up 994 yards (675 receiving, 319 rushing) and seven touchdowns.

: Was one of the most explosive players for the 2021 5A state champion. He totaled up 994 yards (675 receiving, 319 rushing) and seven touchdowns. LB – Seth Knothe, Linebacker, Bishop Kelly High School : The two-time All-SIC First Team honoree also earned First Team All-State honors as a senior in 2021. He carried the Knights to the 4A state playoffs, rushing for 1,949 yards and 33 touchdowns.

: The two-time All-SIC First Team honoree also earned First Team All-State honors as a senior in 2021. He carried the Knights to the 4A state playoffs, rushing for 1,949 yards and 33 touchdowns. EDGE/LS – Mason Jacobsen, Rocky Mountain High School: Jacobsen lined up just about everywhere during his high school career. He saw time at halfback, offensive line, tight end, defensive line and linebacker. He was also named the Rocky Mountain High School Special Teams MVP as a senior in 2021.

OFFSEASON UPS AND DOWNS… ON THE SCALE

Biggest Gains:

OL – John Ojukwu: 315 lbs. (+15)

OL – Kage Casey: 295 lbs. (+10)

OL – Ben Dooley: 320 lbs. (+10)

OL – Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez: 305 lbs. (+10)

OL – Julian Simpson: 335 lbs. (+10)

EDGE – Deven Wright: 223 lbs. (+8)

DL – Braxton Fely: 280 lbs. (+8)

Most Lost:

OL – Joseph Amos: 310 lbs. (-8)

OL – Dallas Holliday: 315 lbs. (-5)

LB – Rejhan Tatum: 230 lbs. (-5)

P – James Ferguson-Reynolds: 180 lbs. (-5)

CB – Caleb Biggers: 195 lbs. (-5)

QB – Colt Fulton: 195 lbs. (-5)

RB – Tyler Crowe: 215 lbs. (-5)

DL – Cortez Hogans: 265 lbs. (-5)