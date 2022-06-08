True freshman Bronco running back will be a factor this fall

Ashton Jeanty graduated early and has been on the Boise State campus for eight months. As a senior, he compiled 2,653 total yards and scored 41 touchdowns.

BOISE, Idaho — One of the biggest question marks the Boise State football team has on offense amid fall camp is depth at running back - specifically, who backs up starter George Holani?

Nampa native and fourth-year junior Tyler Crowe will certainly be a factor, as will true freshman Ashton Jeanty out of Texas.

Jeanty graduated early from Lone Star High School and has already been on the Boise State campus for eight months. 247Sports rated Jeanty as a 4-star recruit and the No. 27 running back in the class of 2022.

The 5-8, 205-pound back rushed for 1,843 yards and 31 touchdowns on 229 carries as a senior, averaging 8 yards per carry. The two-way player also tallied 810 yards and 10 touchdowns on 41 receptions last fall.

While Jeanty's ceiling is sky high, Boise State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said his learning curve will also be steep.

"I mean, this is still a kid from high school having to graduate early," Bhonapha said. "Now, did he take some really large steps over the course of spring ball and summer? Yes, but we still have to build on that."

The Broncos' running back room includes Holani, Crowe, Jeanty, Kaden Dudley (R-FR), Taylor Marcum (FR), Ethan Mikita (FR) and Elelyon Noa (JR), a Utah State transfer who filled Boise State's final roster spot ahead of spring ball.

Holani is undoubtedly one of the top Mountain West running backs to watch in 2022. The junior ball carrier is a candidate for both the Doak Walker Award - given annually to the nation's top running back - and the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the best all-around player in college football.

Following the Broncos' first fall practice, Holani said coaches have been stress managing his workload and keeping him healthy after battling injuries the last two years. As Boise State focuses on maintaining Holani's dominance, Jeanty could earn a key role in the Broncos' backfield for 2022.

"I think that Ashton has continued to develop over this spring and summer practice and he will definitely help out. He's definitely a tough running back," Holani said. "He's not scared to hit the hole and whenever he's called to go in, he's excited. It's exciting to have him out there."

