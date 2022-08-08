Boise State senior linebacker says Broncos' defense 'way ahead of where we were last year'

Following Boise State's first fall practice in full pads, redshirt-senior linebacker Brandon Hawkins said the defense is "way ahead of where we were last year."

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team kicked off its fifth fall camp practice on Monday with its typical tradition - a pre-practice hype circle lead by sixth-year wide receiver Davis Koetter.

While things started in typical fashion, Monday's practice marked another step closer to the Broncos' opener at Oregon State Sept. 3. For the first time, Boise State took to the gridiron in full pads and the defense was especially fired up in early tackling drills.

After practice, the media caught up with redshirt-senior linebacker Brandon Hawkins, a player who has grinded through years of special teams since coming to the City of Trees from Georgetown, Texas, in 2018.

Hawkins is primed to make a big impact on the field this fall. The veteran Bronco is competing with junior Isaiah Bagnah for the starting weakside linebacker spot. During Mountain West Media Days, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos announced Bagnah was moving from EDGE to linebacker in 2022.

In 2021, Hawkins appeared in all 12 games, totaling 12 tackles and one sack. The rising linebacker had his best performance in Boise State's finale at San Diego State, where he recorded a season-best 7 tackles and forced a fumble.

On Monday, Hawkins reflected on his journey to get to this point ahead of his final season on The Blue.

"When I was a kid, it was something I dreamed of and now I'm having the opportunity," Hawkins said. "I'm just trying to go out there everyday and maximize my opportunity. It's so cool to think about that. I just go out there and I don't take anything for granted. Just go out there and play the best I can."

Not only is Hawkins in a prime position individually, but he also believes the entire Boise State defense is in a better position this year than any prior year of his Bronco career.

"I think it's going to be the best defense we've had since I've been here. The guys returning, our energy is way better [than] the past fall camp practices that we've had, than it's ever been," Hawkins said. "We're way ahead of where we were last year and it's all just kind of coming together. People are getting way more comfortable playing with each other and just working more together as a team. It's really showing."