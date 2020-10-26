Watch live at 1 p.m.: Coach Bryan Harsin's weekly press conference

Harsin is expected to recap the Broncos' win over Utah State and look ahead to this week's conference foe, the Air Force Falcons.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin will hold his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

We will live stream the virtual press conference on KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel beginning at 1 p.m.

The Broncos kicked off their season on the blue turf Saturday night with a resounding 42-13 win over the Utah State Aggies. It was the Mountain West Conference opener for each team.

No fans were allowed in Albertsons Stadium for the season opener.

Boise State will travel to Colorado Springs this Saturday to take on Air Force. The Broncos are only playing seven conference opponents this season.