Game Tracker: Follow all of the action from Boise State's season opener vs. Utah State with our live blog

Don't miss a beat from the Broncos' matchup against the Aggies with KTVB's Game Tracker, which will bring you latest highlights and scores throughout the game.

BOISE, Idaho — For a while there, the chances of a Boise State football season in 2020 seemed slim to none, and slim had just left the room.

Now, its finally here, Boise State is set to take on the Utah State Aggies on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. in their season opener for the season on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

This season, Boise State games will no longer primarily air on ESPN. Last winter, the Mountain West Conference signed a new TV deal with Fox and CBS Sports.

Before the game kicks off, make sure to tune to KTVB Channel 7 or to KTVB.COM to watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Pre Game Show live at 4 p.m.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and Will Hall will analyze and break down everything that Bronco Nation needs to know before this unusual season kicks off, all the up until 5 p.m.

Use the live blog below to see the latest tweets from Jay Tust, Will Hall, and Boise State football about Saturday's game and our Game Tracker to keep up with the score live.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mountain West Conference is playing an eight-game regular-season schedule. Instead of division winners determining who goes to the conference championship game, the title game will feature the two teams with the highest conference game-winning percentage, regardless of division.

Boise State only plays seven conference foes this season, with a non-conference matchup against rival Bringham Young University in week three at Albertsons Stadium.