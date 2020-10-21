Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey to step down, search for replacement will start soon

Curt Apsey will still work for the university and focus on fundraising.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Director of Athletics Curt Apsey announced on Tuesday that he will step down and will begin a new fundraising position for the university.

Apsey was hired as the Broncos' athletic director in 2015 after working at Carroll College in Montana. When he first began working at Boise State in 1998 as a senior associate athletic director, he worked with donors to help build projects such as the Caven-Williams Indoor Sports Complex, the Stueckle Sky Center, the Arguinchona Basketball Complex and the Bleymaier Football Center.



According to Associate Athletic Director Joe Nickell, a search for Apsey's replace will begin soon and Bob Carney, a senior associate athletic director for strategic planning and capital projects, was named as the university's interim athletic director.

Carney, an Air Force veteran, started working for Boise State in 2005. While working in different positions over the years, he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2008, and a master's in athletic leadership in 2018.

He was hired in his current position in July of 2018.

“I have a long history with Boise State and am determined to make sure our department continues its successes across the board as Dr. Tromp seeks a permanent replacement for athletic director,” Carney said in a release.

When Apsey was hired in June 2015, he signed a five-year deal worth $331,500 per year.