Watch Hank Bachmeier, Riley Whimpey and others talk about Boise State's 42-13 over Utah State

See what coach Harsin and some of the Broncos think of their season-opening win over the Aggies.

BOISE, Idaho — After the Broncos' strong 42-13 win over Utah State on Saturday night, coach Bryan Harsin and a couple of Boise State players will meet with the Treasure Valley sports media for a post-game press conference. The conference will be live-streamed on KTVB's YouTube Channel and in this article.

Boise State opened the season with a home win over the Aggies, with a strong defensive showing that shut Utah State out in the first half and the Broncos' offense showcasing the variety of weapons at their disposal.

After going weeks thinking they'd have to wait until Spring 2021 to play their regular season, the Broncos opened the season strong against the Aggies with only a few weeks' notice of the season schedule.

Sophomore duo running back George Holani and quarterback Hank Bachmeier combined for over 350 total yards and 4 touchdowns. Bachmeier went 20 of 28 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Holani ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Junior wide receiver Khalil Shakir also racked up 123 receiving yards on 7 receptions for two touchdowns. He also ran for 34 yards on three attempts.

Watch the press conference below:

"I think it kind of comes back to our preparation, I think. Coach ours has done a great job, a great job of preparing us for how it's going to be. I mean, it's similar to like, I think, Belichick said something recently like it feels like practice," Bachmeier said. "...And to be honest, I'm pretty excited about how much more we can even grow next week."

Boise State's offense racked up 450 total yards and went five of eleven on third down. The defense played just as well. containing the Aggies to 203 total yards on offense.

The Broncos' defense didn't let the Aggies sniff the lead all game, limiting junior quarterback Jason Shelly, a transfer from the Pac-12's University of Utah, for 14 of 26 for 92 yards and senior running back Jaylen Warren for 89 yards on 23 attempts for two touchdowns, both in the second half when the Broncos were well in control.

Senior linebacker Riley Whimpey also commended coach Bryan Harsin's preparation ahead of Saturday's game as key to their win.

"I just think, Coach Carson and the staff did an incredible job of preparing us throughout this entire COVID pandemic. And I think it showed today. I just felt like we've been preparing so hard and so long for this opportunity. And I think that his show today and I think that we can be even better next week," he said.