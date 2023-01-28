Boise State's Tyreque Jones gets NFL Combine Invite

Former Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones is heading to the 2023 NFL Combine. He finished with 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and an interception last fall.

Jones posted the news on Twitter late Friday evening, saying, "it's truly and honor and a blessing to have received an invitation."

The two-time All-Mountain West honorable mention returned for a sixth season this past fall. He finished with 34 tackles and 4.5 tackles-for-loss, and his interception against San Diego State helped spark a comeback against the Aztecs that, one could argue, changed the course of the entire season for the Broncos.

In addition to his production, Jones was a well-known leader within the program, something defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson took time to explain prior to Senior Day back in late November.

"Him as a football player, him as a leader, seeing him grow in his time here, it's awesome to see." Danielson said. "He is a guy that can get in front of a room and lead a room in football and in life."

The Broncos have had 34 alumni compete at the NFL Combine since 2010. All but six have heard their name called during the NFL Draft in that span.

The last time a Boise State alumnus went undrafted after working out at the NFL Combine was defensive lineman Ryan Winterswyk and safety Jeron Johnson in 2011. Winterswyk still wound up in training camp with the Falcons, while Johnson was a key contributor for a Seahawks franchise that went to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014.

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Former Boise State standout safety JL Skinner was also invited to this year's NFL Combine earlier this month.

