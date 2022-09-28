The next level: Southern Idaho prep athletes' college signings for 2023

BOISE, Idaho — An overview of Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend and schools are listed in alphabetical order below.
BISHOP KELLY
Fynn Ziebarth (Lacrosse) - William Jessup University
BOISE
Sophie Hills (Soccer) - University of Portland
Wylie Warchol (Lacrosse) - Colgate University
CENTENNIAL
Asia Lawyer (Soccer) - Boise State University
COLE VALLEY
Lincoln Gee (Football) - University of Idaho
EAGLE
Wheaton Ennis (Golf) - Texas A&M (2024)
Lizzy Tommasini (Softball) - Idaho State University
Tanner Frothinger (Wrestling) - University of Nebraska
Riley Bobkiewicz (Tennis) - George Fox University (2024)
MERIDIAN
Ethan Beard (Football) - University of Idaho
Mary Mpoyo (Basketball) - Texas Southern University
MOUNTAIN HOME
Sean Jackson (Baseball) - Corban University
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Carter Pechin (Lacrosse) - Wingate University
Will Grizzle (Baseball) - University of Oregon (2024)
OWYHEE
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Kaitlyn Slocum (Soccer) - Boise State University
Jackson Fullmer (Football) - Kansas State University
SKYVIEW
Alex Acevedo (Volleyball) - University of Oregon (2024)
TIMBERLINE
Lauren McCall (Basketball) - University of San Diego
Carter Walsh (Baseball) - Northwest Nazarene University
