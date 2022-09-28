The next level: Southern Idaho prep athletes' college signings for 2023

An overview of Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level.

BOISE, Idaho — An overview of Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend and schools are listed in alphabetical order below.

If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we will add them to our list.

BISHOP KELLY

Fynn Ziebarth (Lacrosse) - William Jessup University

BOISE

Sophie Hills (Soccer) - University of Portland

Wylie Warchol (Lacrosse) - Colgate University

CENTENNIAL

Asia Lawyer (Soccer) - Boise State University

COLE VALLEY

Lincoln Gee (Football) - University of Idaho

EAGLE

Wheaton Ennis (Golf) - Texas A&M (2024)

Lizzy Tommasini (Softball) - Idaho State University

Tanner Frothinger (Wrestling) - University of Nebraska

Riley Bobkiewicz (Tennis) - George Fox University (2024)

MERIDIAN

Ethan Beard (Football) - University of Idaho

Mary Mpoyo (Basketball) - Texas Southern University

MOUNTAIN HOME

Sean Jackson (Baseball) - Corban University

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Carter Pechin (Lacrosse) - Wingate University

Will Grizzle (Baseball) - University of Oregon (2024)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Kaitlyn Slocum (Soccer) - Boise State University

Jackson Fullmer (Football) - Kansas State University

SKYVIEW

Alex Acevedo (Volleyball) - University of Oregon (2024)

TIMBERLINE

Lauren McCall (Basketball) - University of San Diego

Carter Walsh (Baseball) - Northwest Nazarene University

