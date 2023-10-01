Boise State standout JL Skinner earns NFL Combine invite

Skinner is the first Boise State safety to receive an invite to the NFL Combine since Darian Thompson in 2016. Skinner totaled 208 tackles as a Bronco.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State standout safety JL Skinner has accepted an invite to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the senior announced Monday on his Twitter page with a humble "thank you."

The 2022 All-Mountain West First Team honoree finished the season with four interceptions, four pass breakups and 65 total tackles. A year prior, Skinner landed on the all-conference second team after leading the Broncos with 92 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss.

In November, the San Diego native also accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he will join some of the nation's top NFL prospects. The annual all-star showcase in Mobile, Alabama, takes place in February 2023.

106 of the players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft competed in the Reese's Senior Bowl, according to the event's website.

Skinner declared for the upcoming draft a few days after Boise State's win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl, which he was unable to play in due to an injury. The Bronco playmaker penned a heartfelt thank you to the Boise State community in the announcement, and said "I wanted nothing more than to be out there with my brothers this past weekend."

"Thank you for taking in the skinny kid from San Diego," Skinner wrote. "The past 4 years have been some of the best in my life, I will always cherish the memories and people from Boise."

Pro Football Focus Lead Draft Analyst, Mike Renner, recently tabbed Skinner as the fourth-best safety prospect for this year's NFL Draft.

Top 10 Safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft, via @PFF_Mike ♨️ pic.twitter.com/7I1UcXYPYg — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 9, 2023

According to KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust, 204 players collected 200 or more tackles at the FBS level over the last four years. Amongst that group, he is tied for seventh with seven interceptions.

Skinner is the first Boise State safety to receive a NFL Combine invite since Darian Thompson in 2016.

The 2023 NFL Combine runs from Feb. 28 to March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.