HS Basketball

Idaho high school boys basketball rankings: Three local squads in 5A top five

Mountain View, Owyhee and Eagle represent the Southern Idaho Conference in the latest 5A state media poll. See each classification's top-five teams here.
Credit: Brady Frederick / KTVB

BOISE, Idaho — Three 5A Southern Idaho Conference boys basketball squads appeared in the classification's top-five rankings Thursday in the latest state media poll. 

Undefeated Lake City remained No. 1 in this week's rankings, while Madison made its way in and forced a tie for the No. 5 spot in Idaho's largest class. Highlighting Friday's slate of contests is Madison's trip to face the top 4A team in Pocatello. 

The latest boys hoops poll brought a new No. 1 team at both the 4A and 3A levels. Melba takes its perfect record and top 2A spot on the road Saturday against North Star Charter.

Find Thursday's entire high school boys basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Lake City (11)                     13-0     55        1

2. Mountain View                    13-3     41        2

3. Owyhee                              9-4       32        3

4. Coeur d'Alene                     11-4     21        4

t-5. Eagle                                 10-6     5          5

t-5. Madison                            10-6     5          —

Others receiving votes: Timberline 4, Lewiston 2

4A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Pocatello (6)                       17-0     50        2

2. Hillcrest (5)                          15-1     49        1

3. Preston                                13-5     26        3

4. Skyview                              12-4     19        4

5. Blackfoot                             8-6       9          —

Others receiving votes: Columbia 7, Minico 2, Skyline 2, Wood River 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Bonners Ferry (6)               13-1     46        2

2. Teton (2)                             15-2     41        1

3. Snake River (2)                   13-4     33        5

4. Sugar-Salem (1)                 12-3     28        3

5. Marsh Valley                       11-4     15        4

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1, Homedale 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Melba (11)                           15-0     55        1

2. Bear Lake                           13-2     38        2

3. Ririe                                     12-3     21        3

4. Kellogg                                12-4     19        —

5. Cole Valley Christian          12-4     16        4

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 7, Firth 3, New Plymouth 3, West Jefferson 3

1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Lapwai (11)                         16-0     55        1

2. Lighthouse Christian           13-1     36        2

3. Grace                                  13-3     29        3

4. Kamiah                                13-3     17        5

5. Lakeside                              8-3       12        —

Others receiving votes: Valley 7, Victory Charter 4, Carey 3, Liberty Charter 2

1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Rockland (11)                     17-1     55        1

2. Kendrick                              12-1     36        3

3. Camas County                    11-3     28        5

4. Richfield                              12-2     24        2

5. Watersprings                       15-2     19        4

Others receiving votes: Council 2, Grace Lutheran 1

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, Post Register; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Eric Moon, KIFI; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

