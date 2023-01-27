Idaho high school boys basketball rankings: Three local squads in 5A top five

Mountain View, Owyhee and Eagle represent the Southern Idaho Conference in the latest 5A state media poll. See each classification's top-five teams here.

BOISE, Idaho — Three 5A Southern Idaho Conference boys basketball squads appeared in the classification's top-five rankings Thursday in the latest state media poll.

Undefeated Lake City remained No. 1 in this week's rankings, while Madison made its way in and forced a tie for the No. 5 spot in Idaho's largest class. Highlighting Friday's slate of contests is Madison's trip to face the top 4A team in Pocatello.

The latest boys hoops poll brought a new No. 1 team at both the 4A and 3A levels. Melba takes its perfect record and top 2A spot on the road Saturday against North Star Charter.

Find Thursday's entire high school boys basketball media poll below, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lake City (11) 13-0 55 1

2. Mountain View 13-3 41 2

3. Owyhee 9-4 32 3

4. Coeur d'Alene 11-4 21 4

t-5. Eagle 10-6 5 5

t-5. Madison 10-6 5 —

Others receiving votes: Timberline 4, Lewiston 2

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Pocatello (6) 17-0 50 2

2. Hillcrest (5) 15-1 49 1

3. Preston 13-5 26 3

4. Skyview 12-4 19 4

5. Blackfoot 8-6 9 —

Others receiving votes: Columbia 7, Minico 2, Skyline 2, Wood River 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bonners Ferry (6) 13-1 46 2

2. Teton (2) 15-2 41 1

3. Snake River (2) 13-4 33 5

4. Sugar-Salem (1) 12-3 28 3

5. Marsh Valley 11-4 15 4

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1, Homedale 1

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Melba (11) 15-0 55 1

2. Bear Lake 13-2 38 2

3. Ririe 12-3 21 3

4. Kellogg 12-4 19 —

5. Cole Valley Christian 12-4 16 4

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 7, Firth 3, New Plymouth 3, West Jefferson 3

1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (11) 16-0 55 1

2. Lighthouse Christian 13-1 36 2

3. Grace 13-3 29 3

4. Kamiah 13-3 17 5

5. Lakeside 8-3 12 —

Others receiving votes: Valley 7, Victory Charter 4, Carey 3, Liberty Charter 2

1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (11) 17-1 55 1

2. Kendrick 12-1 36 3

3. Camas County 11-3 28 5

4. Richfield 12-2 24 2

5. Watersprings 15-2 19 4

Others receiving votes: Council 2, Grace Lutheran 1

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, Post Register; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Eric Moon, KIFI; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

