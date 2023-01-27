Bronco men look to extend hot home streak Saturday against Colorado State

Tipoff for the Broncos vs. the CSU Rams is 6 p.m. Saturday in ExtraMile Arena.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive Saturday night when the Broncos take on Colorado State.

This weekend's tilt in ExtraMile Arena is the first meeting between the Broncos and Rams this season. So far, Boise State (16-5 overall) is 6-2 against other Mountain West teams and Colorado State (10-11 overall) is 2-6 in conference play.

At home, the Broncos are 9-1 on the season, and haven't lost on their own court since Nov. 9, when they fell two points short against South Dakota State.

Game time is 6 p.m. MST Saturday. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network, available on cable, satellite and live TV streaming services (availability varies based on your subscription package), and broadcast on radio at 670 AM and 93.1 FM.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Taviontae Jackson is averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Rams. Patrick Cartier is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

