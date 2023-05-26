16 Boise State players named Athlon preseason All-Mountain West

A league-leading 16 Broncos were named to Athlon Sports' preseason All-Mountain West teams, including four Broncos on the publication's all-conference first team.

BOISE, Idaho — A league-leading 16 Boise State football players were named to Athlon Sports' preseason All-Mountain West teams, including four Broncos on the publication's first team.

Additionally, standout kicker Jonah Dalmas was named a preseason third-team All-American. The Rocky Mountain graduate also earned a preseason All-American nod from the Walter Camp Foundation in March.

Athlon Sports included offensive lineman Cade Beresford, linebacker DJ Schramm and running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty on its All-Mountain West first team this week.

Beresford started in all 13 games last fall after transferring from Washington State, en route to an all-conference second team nod following the season. Holani and Jeanty return to The Blue as one of the top running backs duos in the country.

Holani announced he was returning for one more ride back on New Year's Day. The California native rushed for 1,157 yards in 2022 and added 151 receiving yards. Holani also found the end zone 13 times. Jeanty turned heads with 821 rushing yards in his true-freshman campaign, and was graded as the top freshman in college football by Pro Football Focus.

'It's unbelievable': Holani's return sets high bar for Boise State's running backs https://t.co/wtZu0NtQgt — KTVB.COM (@KTVB) January 4, 2023

Boise State had a major presence on Athlon's All-Mountain West preseason second team, with six Broncos earning a spot. Honorees include quarterback Taylen Green, wide receivers Latrell Caples and Stefan Cobbs, offensive lineman Mason Randolph, EDGE Demitri Washington and Dalmas.

San José State's Chevan Cordeiro earned Athlon's first-team quarterback nod ahead of Green. Wyoming's John Hoyland was tabbed as the preseason All-Mountain West first-team kicker ahead of Dalmas, two selections Bronco Nation will likely argue against.

Back in January, eight Boise State players announced they were using an additional year of eligibility from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of returnees included a handful of those recognized by Athlon Sports, including Beresford, (WR) Billy Bowens, Cobbs, (OL) Garrett Curran, (EDGE) Cortez Hogans, Schramm, (TE) Riley Smith and Washington.

Bowens and Curran both landed on the publication's preseason All-Mountain West fourth team, along with defensive lineman Herbert Gums and kick returner Kaden Dudley.

Smith captured third-team honors, while Caples also appeared on the third-team list as a punt returner.

Athlon Sports honors the best players in the Mountain West for the 2023 season. https://t.co/0EFXMTjRPd — Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) May 25, 2023

As previously mentioned, Boise State's 16 selections led all Mountain West teams in Athlon Sports' annual preseason squads. San Diego State had the second-most selections with 14, followed by Fresno State (13), Wyoming (13) and Air Force (12).

To view the entire 2023 All-Mountain West preseason teams from Athlon Sports, click here.