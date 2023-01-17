'Back in Blue': 8 super seniors returning to Boise State for 2023 season

Eight Boise State super seniors and standout starters announced their return to The Blue on Tuesday for the upcoming season, including the Broncos' leading tackler.

BOISE, Idaho — In blue-collar fashion, eight super seniors simultaneously announced on Tuesday they are "coming back" to the Boise State football program for the upcoming 2023 season.

Up front offensively, the Broncos welcome back tackle Cade Beresford and guard Garrett Curran, who started in 13 and 11 games last season, respectively. Beresford and Curran helped anchor an offensive line that improved drastically during the 2022 campaign.

With the duos return, the sky's the limit for the Broncos' three-headed monster in Taylen Green, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield. Boise State also signed Breezy Dubar, one of the top running back recruits out of Texas.

Green's supporting cast also received a massive boost Tuesday on the outside, as wide receivers Billy Bowens and Stefan Cobbs announced their return to The Blue for another round.

With redshirt sophomore Latrell Caples also back in the fold, Boise State's top four wideouts in receiving yards, catches and receiving touchdowns from this fall will appear in 2023.

In 2022, Bowens turned 32 grabs into 462 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 14.4 yards per catch. Cobbs registered 396 yards and two scores on his 29 receptions. Caples' 51 receptions and 549 yards led the way for Boise State last fall.

Redshirt-senior tight end Riley Smith also announced he was returning to Boise State back on Jan. 2. The veteran leader took to Twitter to say, "Run It Back One More Time !!"

Smith posted career-highs in catches (25) and receiving yards (214) in 2022.

The Broncos' leading tackler and middle man DJ Schramm also announced he is taking advantage of his super-senior eligibility on Tuesday. According to KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust, Schramm is the first Bronco since at least 2005 with more than 100 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in a single season.

Schramm made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday with a message for Bronco Nation; "2023 is gonna be special!"

Defensive lineman Cortez Hogans and EDGE Demitri Washington are also running it back in 2023, providing Boise State with some much-needed and impressive experience up front.

Washington was a force last fall, recording 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks, which was tied for the team lead. The California native started in nine games despite an injury. His tackles for loss, sacks and 22 of 35 tackles came in just a four-game stretch.

Hogans appeared in seven games in his debut season with the Broncos after transferring from Snow College. He totaled 18 tackles to go along with 3.5 tackles-for-loss.

Both Beresford and Schramm landed on the All-Mountain West Second Team this offseason.

